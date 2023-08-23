Writer’s Strike Update: Hollywood Studios Present Latest Contract Proposal

Yesterday evening, the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Produces released details of their latest contract proposal to striking writers, which was presented to the WGA on August 11. The latest offer includes language on key issues the Writer’s have made important talking points since the strike began four months ago. Streamers are offering to provide the WGA with the total hourly viewcount for each made for streaming program, which would be provided through quarterly reports. The AMPTP is also offering minimums increases over the three years of the contract at 3.5%, 4%, and 5% which would match terms given to the Directors Guild of America. Despite these and some other concessions the bargaining committee for the WGA described a recent meeting with the AMPTP as akin to “a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was”, the WGA has since announced they will release more details about negotiations later this week. Joining us this morning on AirTalk is Joe Flint , media and entertainment reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

How Did LA County Fare With Providing Shelter To Unhoused Angelenos During Tropical Storm Hilary?

Tropical Storm Hilary has now come and gone, with no reports of deaths or major injuries in the L.A. area. That was after dozens of unhoused people were brought into shelters and motels from riverbeds. Advocates and others see the storm as a wake up call for L.A. to learn and better prepare for future events as weather gets more and more extreme. In the days before the storm arrived this weekend and dumped nearly three inches of rain on downtown Los Angeles, homelessness outreach teams went to high-risk areas like rivers and dams to warn people of the flood danger and urge them to get inside. In all, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), 85 people from these high-risk areas went into emergency shelters set up for the storm and motels, and 374 individuals and 140 families made it into emergency shelters across L.A. County. But there were still some challenges with planning and communication that could help inform the county and local service providers on how to plan better for the future, as LAist Senior Reporter for Unhoused Communities Nick Gerda’s latest reporting explores. Today on AirTalk, Nick joins Larry to share what he found talking with the county and local service providers.

What Was The Discovery You Made About A Loved One After They Passed?

The grieving process can be quite unique for a lot of folks, with memories and objects being avenues into carrying a person’s life forward. One thing many folks share is the knowledge that’s gained through cleaning out a room and hearing others tell stories about how they’ll remember someone. It can be something as simple as a hobby that they held decades ago or a second life they lived, either way it’s something new that can help someone go through the process of grief.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks to Jenny Walters, LMFT & clinical director for Highland Park Holistic Psychotherapy, about this portion of the grieving process.

California’s Republican Party May Change Its Stance On Two Of Its Most Dogmatic Beliefs: Gay Marriage and Abortion

In late July, the California GOP introduced a proposal that modifies language around two of the party's biggest and most controversial stances: gay marriage and abortion. In this historic oppositions, abortion and same-sex marriage is no longer tenable moving forward, according to some members of the party. However, not everyone in the party is in agreement with the proposal and some are worried that it might create more division within an already fragmented party. Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the overhaul, its pros and cons and what happens next is Charles Moran, Delegate to the California Republican Party from LA County and Jon Fleischman , Former Executive Director of the California Republican Party.

Have You California Dreamin’ About The Mamas & The Papas