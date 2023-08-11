Writers Have Now Been Striking For More Than 100 Days – What’s The Economic Outlook?

The Writers Guild of America Negotiating Committee says the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers has asked to meet with negotiators on Friday. The news of the possible talks comes as the WGA strike turned 100 days old yesterday. If the discussions do happen on Friday, it will be exactly a week after their last meeting, when little progress was made. The WGA said in a statement after that brief talk about resuming negotiations that it would not “make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.” How far apart are the two sides? And what has been the economic impact of the strike so far? Joining us to discuss are Robert Garrova, LAist reporter who’s been covering the strikes, Todd Holmes , assistant professor of Entertainment Media Management at Cal State Northridge, and Sanjay Sharma , professor of marketing and media finance at USC’s Marshall School of Business.

Hot Days, Cold Food – What’s Your Favorite Go-To Meal That’s Guaranteed To Refresh?

It’s been hot these past few weeks in Southern California. Temperatures cooled down this week, but they’re expected to rise again next week. We are not done with the heat just yet. And on those hot days, there’s not much better than a refreshing dish that hits the spot everytime. Today on AirTalk, Gab Chabrán , LAist associate food and culture editor, joins Austin to discuss noteworthy cold dishes. Plus, we want to hear your favorite go-to cold dish you seek out when the weather is warm. Shout it out by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Shane McCrae Revisits Past Trauma In New Book ‘Pulling The Chariot Of The Sun: A Memoir Of Kidnapping’

Shane McCrae , poet and associate professor of writing at Columbia University, recently published a memoir on his own life titled “ Pulling the Chariot of the Sun ” (Scribner, 2023). His story brings to light a time in which he, a biracial child, was kidnapped by his white supremacists grandparents and made to believe he wasn’t Black at all. Today on AirTalk, Austin Cross talks to McCrae about his new book, the process it took to open up about such tragic parts about his life, and how it reflects racial politics in America.

FilmWeek: ‘The Last Voyage Of The Demeter,’ ‘Heart Of Stone,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Christy Lemire review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Austin Cross’s Interview With Oppenheimer’s Casting Director

Christopher Nolan’s three-hour epic about the United States atomic bomb program features a huge cast of notable Hollywood character actors playing real larger-than-life figures. No one knows the value of a strong actor with a familiar face better than the man tasked with matching the actor to the role, casting director John Papsidera .

A veteran at the job, Papsidera has filled out the room of programs like “Yellowstone” and “The Offer” (about the making of “The Godfather”), as well as a frequent collaborator of “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan. With all those characters how do you even begin to start casting? According to Papsidera, “You start with the big pieces – the tentpole characters – and then build around them”. Today on FilmWeek, John speaks with Austin Cross about what it took to reanimate characters from the past with modern Hollywood actors.