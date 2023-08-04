Writers Consider Resuming Negotiation Talks With Major Studios After Months Of Striking

The Writers Guild of America is set to start talking with major studios about reopening negotiations, the union issued a fiery statement Thursday, telling members they’ve “been down this road before.”

The guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major studios and streamers, are slated to begin talks Friday on restarting negotiations in order to end a strike that has now lasted for more than three months. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA members are about three weeks into a strike of their own. Joining us to discuss the latest on the strikes is Robert Garrova , LAist reporter who’s been covering the Hollywood strikes.

You Just (Hypothetically) Won The $1.25 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot – Now What?

There’s no shaking it. Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim . After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion . If someone wins it all tonight, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would be one of the largest in U.S. lottery history . The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million. And chances of taking home a top prize for Powerball, which had an estimated jackpot of $95 million Wednesday, are near 1 in 292.2 million. But…what if? What’s the smartest way to handle all that money – and the life that comes with it? Joining us is Joe Bert , Certified Financial Planner at Certified Financial Group in Florida, and Timothy Schultz , winner of the 1999 $28 million Powerball and host of the ‘Lottery, Dreams, and Fortune’ podcast.

Why Chinese Audiences Have Turned Away From Hollywood Movies

Box office receipts for Hollywood movies in China have been a “bloodbath” this summer according to a recent piece by the Wall Street Journal’s Erich Schwartzel. Over the last several years, the Chinese have gravitated towards homegrown movies like The Wandering Earth II (which earned over $500 million) as opposed to American fare like Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (a paltry $3.7 million). This spells trouble for American studios, which had grown used to significant box office returns from China. But what’s caused this change? And what kind of movies are the Chinese gravitating towards? Joining us to discuss are Erich Schwartzel , reporter at the wall street journal covering the film industry and author of ‘Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy’ and Sheldon Lu , distinguished professor of comparative literature at UC Davis and author of ‘Contemporary Chinese Cinema and Visual Culture: Envisioning the Nation.’

FilmWeek: ‘The Meg 2: The Trench,’ ‘Shortcomings,’ ‘The Beasts,’ ‘Corner Office’ And More

Austin Cross and LAist film critics Claudia Puig and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. They also revisit the box-office hit "Barbie" as it goes into its second weekend in theaters still dominating ticket-sales.

FilmWeek Feature: Austin Cross Talks 'Princess Mononoke' & Its Kickstarting Of Studio Ghibli’s Global Success

Ghibli Fest 2023, a yearly re-screening of Studio Ghibli films, may have kicked off back in March but it’s upcoming re-release has historical significance. That being the 1997 film “Princess Mononoke,” a film that was renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s first, global box office hit, making close $200 million. It’s domestic and global success at the time was unmatched… up until the 2001 film “Spirited Away.”

Fans revisiting these features comes at a time where Miyazaki reaches the next chapter in his storytelling, with his final film “The Boy and the Heron” having released in Japan in July. No official release date globally has been announced, but North America will be blessed with a screening as the Toronto International Film Festival opens its festivities with Miyazaki’s last film as a director.