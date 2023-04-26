Why It’s A Tough Time For California’s Cannabis Industry

The California Cannabis industry is going through it. Since 2021, the wholesale price for cannabis is down over 50%, the state has seen a significant drop in active growers, and legal establishments are still fending off competition from illegal sellers. On top of all of that, the winter weather has been unusually harsh, walloping farms in Northern California. The industry’s problems raise a lot of questions: are regulations too unwieldy? Taxes too high? Is there an oversupply of marijuana, or simply not enough stores to sell it in? Today on AirTalk, we tackle the state of the California cannabis industry with Tony Lange , associate editor at the Cannabis Business Times, Rasha Salama, Acting Director of the California Department of Cannabis Control, and Virgil Grant , owner of California Cannabis.

‘Somebody That I Used To Know’: What’s Your Worst Breakup Experience?

Among the more devastating moments of growing up is jumping into a relationship only for it to end poorly. Maybe you and your significant other at the time ‘take a break’ like Ross in “Friends,” with that only prepping you for the inevitable. There’s also the chance you took a trip, hoping to spark that lost love, only to have the breakup hurt your heart and wallet. We have all dealt with breakups that make us embarrassed, cringe or get a good laugh out of— so what’s your story? In Season 2 of LAist Studios’ podcast “WILD,” co-hosts Erick Galindo and Megan Tan share a fictional rom-com inspired by Erick’s real life about a grand gesture he made in the name of love that completely backfired, how he made the most of an awkward situation and what he learned about himself, and love, along the way.

Today on AirTalk, we talk to “WILD” hosts Erick Galindo and Megan Tan about their worst breakups. We also want to hear from you! Tell us your worst breakup by calling us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Listen to the first two episodes of Wild Season 2 on LAist.com/wild or wherever you get your podcasts.

History Of Hollywood Sign Among Legendary Landmarks Profiled In New PBS Series ‘Iconic America’

When it was originally built in 1923, the Hollywood sign actually read “Hollywoodland” and was an advertisement for a real estate development. But as Hollywood entered its Golden Age not long after the sign was erected, the massive letters on Mt. Lee started to gain attention -- in part, because people felt they were an eyesore. But the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wanted it to stay, and entered into a contract with the City of Los Angeles to repair the sign, with the caveat that the “LAND” at the end be removed. Since then, the sign has made cameos across pop culture, and become as iconic a symbol of Los Angeles as other landmarks like Capitol Records and the Chinese Theater.

PBS’s latest docu-series “Iconic America: Our Symbols And Stories,” showcases some of the country’s most notable landmarks and symbols, telling the story of how they came to reach icon status. Each episode focuses on one iconic subject, like New York’s Statue of Liberty and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Sign, with host David Rubenstein taking us on a journey with experts on each monument.

Today on AirTalk, David joins us to talk about the release of the new series, explore the history of the Hollywood sign and talk about where he thinks the beloved L.A. landmark sits in the pantheon of iconic American landmarks.

The eight episode series debuts tonight at 10 p.m. on PBS (KOCE/KCET?), and the first episode will focus on America’s most iconic baseball stadium -- Fenway Park in Boston. The episode on the Hollywood sign premieres next week on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m.

