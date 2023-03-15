Why Did The Pacific Fishery Management Council Cancel Salmon Fishing Along The West Coast This Year?

Salmon Fishing 3.15.23 Listen • 10:33

The salmon fishing season, which was slated to open April 1 will now stay closed through May 15. The decision to close fishing is a joint effort from the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC), a multistate, quasi-federal body that determines the ocean salmon seasons. The main factor in their determination is salmon returns. Fish are returning to their home rivers from birth. Three years ago intense drought dried the rivers and created further environmental disruption for the Salmon. The PFMC produces three alternative dates that usually range from the most fishing opportunity to the least. This year, none of the three options would authorize commercial or recreational fishing off California until April 2024. On March 21 the PFMC will hold a public hearing in Santa Rosa to receive comments on the three proposed regulatory alternatives. Here to discuss the Salmon situation along our coasts are Marc Gorelnik , Chairman of the Pacific Fishery Management Council and Kathryn Gill , a commercial fisher and writer for National Fisherman Magazine.

LAPD Chief Moore: Bass Pushes Back On Limiting Armed Responses For Certain 911 Calls, Metro Safety And More

Chief Moore 3.15.23 Listen • 20:28

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle on AirTalk today for his monthly visit to discuss the latest in LAPD and law enforcement news.

Today’s topics include:

Mayor Bass calls for overhaul of LAPD discipline system, more detectives to work cases

of LAPD discipline system, more detectives to work cases L.A. council members want to give the police chief more power to fire officers for misconduct

to fire officers for misconduct Editorial: LAPD’s broken discipline system doesn’t hold officers accountable

discipline system doesn’t hold officers accountable LAPD officer found liable for protester’s injury in $375,000 verdict

officer found liable for protester’s injury in $375,000 verdict Man who shot three LAPD officers was fugitive parolee; two officers sent home from hospital

officers was fugitive parolee; two officers sent home from hospital LAPD should stop handling many non-emergency calls, police union says

many non-emergency calls, police union says LAPD officers to host Just Say No Drugs-Gangs-Crime-Bullying

Just Say No Drugs-Gangs-Crime-Bullying Metro safety and security

and security LAPD efforts to acquire robot dog for high-risk situations but pushback remains

Unsustainable Living In The Federal Governments’ Largest Housing Program

Low Cost Housing 3.15.23 Listen • 10:38

The Low Income Housing Tax Credit program has produced millions of apartments in the nearly 40 years it has existed, and nearly 90,000 units in LA County. However, the program often creates unaffordable situations for residents as their rents are linked to specific percentages of area median incomes. When tenants’ incomes don’t keep pace with increases, tenants wind up paying more than 30% of their incomes, and in some cases, more than 50% on rent. Developers also often face opposition in construction which prolongs the process and results in more expensive housing costs. Though there is additional rental assistance for the housing poor involved in the program they are also subject to unpredictable rent hikes as tax-credit financed buildings are specifically exempted from state and local laws that limit rent increases. Today on AirTalk LAist senior reporter covering housing, Ted Rohrlich joins Larry to discuss his series investigating issues in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

You can read part one of Ted’s series on LAist.com . Part two releases Thursday, March 16, and the rest of the four part series will be published next week on LAist.com.



Go With Your Gut – How Your Microbiome Affects Your Health

Gut Microbiomes 3.15.23 Listen • 10:36

Inside the gut is a vast ecosystem of bacteria, viruses and fungi called the microbiome. Studies increasingly indicate that the makeup of the microbiome is linked not just to localized maladies like irritable bowel syndrome and colitis, but to conditions like obesity, heart disease, and cancer. Recently, a study in The Netherlands even connected the presence of certain bacteria in the gut to depression. How can these tiny microbes affect us so enormously? And how can we harness the power of the microbiome going forward? Joining us to dive into these questions and more is Sarkis Mazmanian , professor of microbiology at Caltech.

Research Leads To Wearable Device That Detects Vocal Fatigue, What’s This Mean For The Future Of Public Speaking?

Vocal Fatigue Device 3.15.23 Listen • 9:26

New research from Northwestern University has led to technology that will help future singers, teachers, and all kinds of public speakers– a device that detects strain on vocal cords. The device resulted from previous research, which was meant to monitor the process of stroke victims, and was then repurposed in a way that would have the technology be used in other ways. How could this current technology help prevent vocal fatigue and sustain the long-term health of folks’ voices?