What We Know About Trump’s Indictment For Mishandling Classified Documents

Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw. The Justice Department was expected to make public an indictment ahead of a historic court appearance next week in the midst of a 2024 presidential campaign punctuated by criminal prosecutions in multiple states. Trump’s indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he’s convicted. But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump had been dominating and testing anew the willingness of GOP voters and party leaders to stick with a now twice-indicted candidate who could face still more charges. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that a man once entrusted to safeguard the nation’s most closely-guarded secrets willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information after leaving office. Joining us to discuss the charges is Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor.

Latest On PGA, LIV Golf Merger & How Some Of Saudi Arabia’s Most Wealthy Individuals Are Buying Their Way Into International Sports

After years of isolation over his human rights abuses, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is elevating his standing in the United States in part by diving into American sports, business and culture. And no example has been as striking as his bold entry into professional golf — the favorite sport of presidents and millions of other Americans.

The commercial merger followed the kingdom’s purchase of the Newcastle United soccer team and staging of Formula One races and multiple other sports events. Today on AirTalk, we discuss the timeline of these events and what it means for the future of sports on an international level with Jon Wertheim , executive editor and senior writer for Sports Illustrated.

Should Motorcyclists Who Wear Turbans For Religious Reasons Be Exempt From Helmet Laws?

California mandates motorcyclists wear helmets, but a new bill being considered would allow those who wear turbans or patkas for religious beliefs to ride without a helmet. Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle introduced the legislation after, according to the L.A. Times , he says he was approached by bikers in the Sikh community who said they wanted to be able to ride while practicing their religious customs. Senators approved the bill, which now is being considered in the Assembly. Dahle joins Larry to discuss. If you have thoughts, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts,’ ‘Flamin’ Hot,’ ‘Heroes Of The Golden Mask,’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Amy Nicholson , Manuel Betancourt and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

‘Last Remaining Seats’ Returns With Their Annual Series

Last Remaining Seats is the Los Angeles Conservancy's annual series of classic films in historic theaters. This can’t-miss summer tradition takes place over several weeks in June and allows guests to experience the history and majesty of L.A.’s historic theaters. The LA Conservancy launched Last Remaining Seats in 1987 as a way to draw attention to the spectacular yet overlooked and underused historic theaters of Los Angeles. The film series has since become a can't-miss beloved summer tradition.

Joining us for our FilmWeek feature interview is Sarah Lann , director of education at the LA Conservancy.

Latin Jazz Artist Poncho Sanchez On Performing At The Hollywood Bowl

The 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival taking place Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, offers an array of musical artists. That includes Poncho Sanchez , Grammy award winning Latin jazz band leader, salsa singer and conguero. Sanchez joins Larry for a special AirTalk conversation.