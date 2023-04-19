What To Know About The Supreme Court’s Expected Ruling Today On Most Common Abortion Drug, Mifepristone

The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues. The justices are expected to issue an order on Wednesday in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. The Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, the maker of the drug, want the nation’s highest court to reject limits on mifepristone’s use imposed by lower courts, at least as long as the legal case makes its way through the courts. They say women who want the drug and providers who dispense it will face chaos if limits on the drug take effect. Alliance Defending Freedom, representing anti-abortion doctors and medical groups in a challenge to the drug, is defending the rulings in calling on the Supreme Court to let the restrictions take effect now. The legal fight over abortion comes less than a year after conservative justices reversed Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright. Mifepristone has been available for use in medication abortions in the United States since the FDA granted approval in 2000. Since then, more than 5 million women have used it, along with another drug, misoprostol, to induce abortions.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with Bloomberg Law Senior Reporter and Legal Correspondent Lydia Wheeler , Temple University Law School Dean Rachel Rebouché , and constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston Josh Blackman .

With files from the Associated Press

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle on AirTalk today for his monthly visit to discuss the latest in LAPD and law enforcement news.

How Were Classified Documents Released On A Discord Server & What’s The Clearance Process For Federal Employees?

A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court last Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect. It’s been reported that the platform Discord was used by guardsman Jack Teixeira, where he oversaw the server where the documents were first reportedly found. This situation begs the question: how many documents considered “classified” are available to federal employees and what tools does the federal government have in enforcing the secrecy of this information?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the latest surrounding the situation with National Security Law Firm attorney Brett O’Brien and Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor.

With files from the Associated Press

Ventura County Will Implement A Nuclear Safety Plan For Residents

While it is very unlikely that Ventura County will experience a nuclear explosion anytime soon, officials are still rolling out a nuclear preparedness plan for its residents. This 18-page educational guide lays out the key elements for safety, which include getting inside and putting as many walls as possible between you and the blast. The concern, of course, would be radioactive particles that disseminate after an explosion. The first 24-hours after a blast would be most crucial, say officials, and detailing these simple measures could save lives.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss Ventura County’s new nuclear safety guide is public health officer for Ventura County, Robert Levin .

