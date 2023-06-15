What A Group Of Local Scholars Say Could Help Improve Governance In City Of Los Angeles

As Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price becomes the latest member of the city’s governing body to be accused of unethical behavior, a group of local academics that formed earlier this year is releasing a suite of recommendations that they intend to present to local lawmakers to address structural governance reform at the city level. The Los Angeles Governance Reform Project is holding a webinar today in which they’ll share some of those recommendations, which come in the wake of a parade of corruption scandals that have plagued L.A. City Council recently.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with L.A. Governance Reform Project members Sara Sadhwani, an associate professor of politics at Pomona College, and Raphe Sonenshein, incoming executive director of the John Randolph Haynes and Dora Haynes Foundation.

Forty-Two Migrants Are Sent By Bus From Texas To Los Angeles

A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday were sent from Texas in a move the city’s mayor called a “despicable stunt” by a Republican governor. Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. and were being cared for by city agencies and charitable organizations, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León’s office said. Mayor Karen Bass said she had instructed city departments to prepare to accept migrants from out of state, after GOP governors began sending asylum-seekers to Democratic states in recent months. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew groups of migrants from border states to Sacramento, California, at taxpayer expense. Last fall, Florida flew 49 Venezuelans to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants in Los Angeles were receiving help at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church near downtown. Today on the show, we’re joined by Lindsay Toczylowski , executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center in Southern California, an organization that is working with the recently-arrived migrants.

With files from the Associated Press.

Let’s Talk About That Moment When You Realized, “Whoa, I’m Someone’s Dad”

Ahead of Father’s Day this Sunday, we want to know: when was the moment you first felt like a dad? Was it when you succumbed to cliche and cracked a dad joke while firing up the smoker in the backyard? Was it earlier, in that very first moment you found out you’d be someone’s father? Or, was it when you first got your hands on that little bundle of joy? Whenever it was, we want to hear about it–call in to tell us about that moment when dadhood really hit. Joining us to share his story of life on the front lines of fatherhood is Nick Firchau , host of Paternal, a podcast about “ the brotherhood of Fatherhood.” To share your story of dadhood, give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com. Please include your name and location.

The Good Ol’ High School Summer Job Isn’t Going Anywhere

Teens have long been vital to filling out the summertime staffs of restaurants, ice cream stands, amusement parks and camps. Now, thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades , they have even more sway, with an array of jobs to choose from at ever higher wages. In April, nearly 34% of Americans aged 16 to 19 had jobs, according to government data. That compares with 30% four years ago, the last pre-pandemic summer. More jobs are available for those who want them: There are roughly 1.6 jobs open for every person that is unemployed, according to the Labor Department. In normal times, that ratio is about 1:1. Joining us to explain this trend is Paul Harrington , labor economist at Rhode Island College, and Rainesford Stauffer , journalist and author of ‘ All the Gold Stars: Reimagining Ambition and the Ways We Strive. ’ We’re also asking listeners to reflect on their best and worst summer jobs. Do you have a favorite (or least favorite) memory from a particular summer gig? What did your summer job teach you about yourself or the world? We want to hear from you. Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email your thoughts to atcomments@laist.com .

With files from the Associated Press

What’s Your Most Formative Summer Camp Moment Or Memory?

School is officially out for the summer for many K-12 students. So what’s a kid to do? Many of us went to summer camp growing up. That can mean a lot of different things for different people though. While some hit their local YMCA or parks and rec department, others ventured off to sleep away camps spending weeks away from their parents. Regardless, there are many benefits to having summer camp experiences both for kids and parents. But some parents might not know where to begin or how many options might really be out there. Joining to guide us through the possibilities is Angela M. Cantoni, founder and editor of FunWithKidsinLA.com , a resource website for families that curates content about everything from fun things to do to travel and summer camps , and Sam Estrada, assistant regional recreation director for the LA County Department of Parks & Recreation. We also want to hear from listeners. What’s your most memorable or formative summer camp experience? What great camp finds have you found for your kids? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com to share.

4 TV Shows To Watch Including “Black Mirror” Season 6, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Austin Cross talks television with Steve Greene, associate TV editor for IndieWire and senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline, Dominic Patten.

This week’s shows include: