Undercover Officers Are Suing LAPD After Their Photos Were Released To The Public – How Did This Happen, And What’s Next?

More than 300 undercover Los Angeles police officers filed legal claims against the city and police department Tuesday after their names and photographs were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online. The watchdog group Stop LAPD Spying Coalition posted more than 9,300 officers’ information and photographs last month in a searchable online database following a public records request by a reporter for progressive news outlet Knock LA. Hundreds of undercover officers were included in the database, although it’s not clear exactly how many because the database doesn’t specify which officers work undercover. The officers were not given advance notice of the disclosure, and the backlash has roiled the department. While the city attorney’s office determined the agency was legally required to turn over the records, under California law, exemptions are often made for safety or investigative reasons.

Joining us to unpack this story are Josh Cain , crime & public safety reporter for SoCal News Group, Matthew McNicholas , an attorney representing the officers, and David Loy , legal director of The First Amendment Coalition.

Immigrants Who Moved To US As Children Share Stories About Visiting Their Country Of Birth For The First Time

Last month, LAist Studios’ podcast host and DACA recipient Brian De Los Santos took his first-ever trip to Mexico. Brian was born in Veracruz and brought to the U.S. with his family at age 2, but he hasn’t been back to his native country since he left. “[DACA recipients] cannot go back ‘home’ whenever we want,” he wrote in a piece for LAist.com last month. “Our status in this country allows us to have a work permit, get a social security number and a driver’s license. We cannot vote, we cannot work certain government jobs and we definitely cannot leave the country as we please.” But through a special travel permit called advance parole, Brian was granted permission to leave and (hopefully) re-enter the country during a specific window of time, though re-entry wasn’t guaranteed so it was still a risk. But as the title of Brian’s article suggests, it’s a trip he’d been waiting his entire life to take, so he jumped at the opportunity to visit family he hasn’t seen in decades, meet other family members for the very first time, and reconnect with the country, people, and culture where he was born. Now, he’s back, and in the latest episode of LAist Studios podcast “How To L.A., ” Brian tells the first part of his journey -- the process of getting approved for advance parole.

Today on AirTalk, “How To L.A.” Host Brian De Los Santos joins us to recount his trip to Mexico, explain the process he had to go through to get government permission for his trip, and what he discovered about himself and his family along the way. If you’re an immigrant who moved to the U.S. as a child and has returned to your native country as an adult, we want to hear from you! What was the experience like for you? Were there political or legal obstacles you had to navigate in order to take the trip? What did you learn about yourself, or your family? Share your story by calling us at 866-893-5722 or by emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

The first episode in Brian’s series about his trip “Finding Home con DACA” is available right now -- you can listen by subscribing to “How To L.A.” from LAist Studios wherever you get your podcasts.

How Universities And Parents Can Support College Students’ Mental Health

In March of 2022, Katie Meyer , who at the time was a Stanford senior and captain of the university women’s soccer team, died after suffering from mental health issues. Unfortunately, she wasn’t the only one. Colleges and universities across the country have been grappling with the ongoing youth mental health crisis for years now. And the COVID-19 pandemic has only exasperated the cases. In a new study conducted by Unitedhealthcare of California, the report found a gap: that college students may be struggling with more than typical academic stress – and parents may underestimate the seriousness of student’s mental health concerns. Yet, few actually reach out for help.While universities have been providing counseling programs and services, college students are not taking advantage and seeking the care. So, why is that? And what is the solution to bridge that gap between parents and their college children?

Today on Airtalk, we discuss the latest survey data and the culture around mental health on college campuses with Dr. Archana Dubey, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare of California for Northern California, and Kelly Greco , licensed clinical psychologist in counseling and mental health services at USC’s student health center, she’s also an associate professor at USC’s Keck School of Medicine.

TV-Talk: ‘Dave’ Season 3, ‘Up Here,’ ‘Schmigadoon’ Season 2 & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms, which is why we have a couple of television critics joining us to help you sift through everything. Joining us this week are Marcus Jones , awards editor for TV & Film at IndieWire and Cristina Escobar , tv critic and co-founder of LatinaMedia.Co .

