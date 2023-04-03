Trump Travels To New York Today For His Arraignment – What Happens Next?

Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — answering for a criminal case unlike any his country has seen. Trump, already in the midst of a third presidential campaign to try and reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, said he will leave his Mar-a-Lago club and fly on his private plane to Manhattan around noon and spend the night at Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Ron Elving , senior editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News and Richard Briffault , professor of legislation at Columbia Law School.

With files from the Associated Press.

New Study Can Predict PTSD Before It Develops

A new study has found a way to predict a person’s likelihood of developing post-traumatic stress disorder. Through a simple blood test on over 1,000 service members, which is the largest of its kind, the findings revealed four measurable biomarkers that provide insight into how a person might develop PTSD. The biomarkers also allow researchers to look into early intervention and preventative strategies. The study furthers our understanding of the underlying biological mechanisms at work in PTSD. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the study is Stacy-Ann Miller , Research Technical Lead Systems Biology at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

The Lasting Power Of Coming-Of-Age Novels

To Kill A Mockingbird, A House on Mango Street, A Prayer for Owen Meany -- There are hundreds, thousands of coming-of-age novels that took us on journeys and introduced us to characters we won't soon forget. For many of us, these books reached us at a time of teen angst. The transformation of the protagonists spoke to our own desires for things to change, the issues they faced looked or felt like some of our own, and their bright-eyed innocence reminded us that this time of life is precious, even if it feels impossible sometimes. What makes a coming-of-age novel memorable? Which one stuck with you the most over the years? Joining us on AirTalk is Carrie Custer, children's department manager at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena.

Previewing The City Council D6 Special Election To Replace Disgraced Former President Nury Martinez

The April 4 election is what's called a "special election" — it's an election held outside the usual two-year schedule due to a unique circumstance. Last fall, an anonymous source leaked a secret recording of a private conversation capturing racist and homophobic exchanges between three city councilmembers and the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor. One of those councilmembers was Nury Martinez, who represented District 6 and also served as city council president. Martinez resigned a few days later under intense public pressure. Seven candidates are on the ballot. Three candidates — Marisa Alcaraz, Imelda Padilla, and Marco Santana — have backgrounds working for local elected officials, while the remaining four — Rose Grigoryan, Isaac Kim, Antoinette Scully and Douglas Sierra — have never worked in government. Joining to help preview what we should know about the election this week is Frank Stoltze , civics and democracy correspondent for LAist, and Sara Sadhwani , politics professor at Pomona College and commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, and Brianna Lee , engagement producer for Civics & Democracy at LAist.

With files from LAist. You can access the LAist Voter Game Plan guides for the District 6 special election here

Discussing What Makes The Use Of Aerial Fire Retardant In Forest Fire Management Controversial

Last October, a federal lawsuit was filed by the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, arguing that the use of aerial fire retardant, which contains inorganic fertilizers, was harming ecosystems and serving as a violation of the Clean Water Act. Although this aerial fire retardant is meant to resolve forest fire issues in states like California, it's been found to come at a cost, with a Forest Service nationwide report noting that more than 750,000 gallons of fire retardant was dropping directly into rivers and streams. The fire retardant, however, has been one of the nation's main tools for combating wildfires, serving as its own form of environmental protection. So what can be made of aerial fire retardant at this time and how much utility does it hold in keeping local environments safe? Matt Dias , president & CEO of the California Forestry Association, also known as Cal Forest, and Timothy Ingalsbee , executive director of the grassroots organization Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology (FUSEE), join Larry to discuss.

New Book ‘The Devil’s Element’ Explores The Duality Of Phosphorous

It is used in agents of destruction such as rat poison and nerve gas, yet it is also an active ingredient in life-sustaining fertilizer. It is the element phosphorus, and as author and journalist Dan Egan writes in his new book “ The Devil’s Element ,” until humanity intervened, the element existed in essentially perfect balance in nature. Today, its use in fertilizer for crops is responsible for helping to feed millions around the world, but Egan notes our reliance on it is also causing deadly algal blooms in important waters across the U.S., and a lack of access to it in the future could have wide-ranging effects on the worldwide food system.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with Dan about his new book, explore the world of phosphorous and how human manipulation has altered its role in nature, and why this element that can both sustain and destroy life is so critical to our ecosystem, economy and society.

