Tony Bennett, Timeless Musician, Passes Away At The Age Of 96

Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decades long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday. Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Will Friedwald , music journalist and co-author of “The Good Life: The Autobiography Of Tony Bennett,” Michael Feinstein , five-time Grammy nominee and founder of the Great American Songbook, non-profit organization educate by celebrating the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood and Clayton Cameron , Tony Bennett’s drummer for 13 years during his resurgence.

With files from the Associated Press

‘Fast Car’-- The Long History Of Appropriation And Cover Songs

Covers are nothing new. Singing songs written by other artists or performing your own rendition of a classic are standard practices in music. However, such practices have enabled stars like Elvis and The Beach Boys to have some of their most iconic songs not even be their own. Covers have a history of allowing white artists to eclipse the Black musicians who created them. Even now, when covers are seen more as a tribute to the original, the waters get murky on whether it's a true homage or an appropriation. The complicated history of covers has come back into light with Luke Combs' rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" reaching No. 1 on the Country Billboard's Top 100, a feat Chapman herself could've never imagined thirty years ago when the song was originally released. The song earned Chapman a Grammy back in 1989 for Best Pop Vocal Performance and became a staple for a generation, but Combs' cover may soon surpass the original's legacy. So, what do we lose from the original song when a cover is produced? And how does the long history of white artists finding success covering Black music play into the current music landscape?

Joining us to discuss is Francesca T. Royster , author of "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions" and professor of English at DePaul University and Jake Blount , musician and interpreter of traditional Black folk music.

After ‘I Do’ Comes The Hard Part: The Wedding Toast

Giving a wedding toast is a whole lot of pressure. How do you encapsulate what the person getting married means to you in (hopefully) less than ten minutes? How do you do justice to the beautiful couple? And how on earth do you gracefully map the arc of their relationship while keeping the audience in the palm of your hand? These questions have sent many wedding speakers into an anxiety spiral as they stare at their blank screen, hoping in vain for the wedding fairy to provide some inspiration. Worst case scenario? They give up writing altogether and wing it, inspiring fear and pity in attendees. We all know a great speech when we see one, so today, we’re breaking it down with Den Pope , speechwriter for weddings and other occasions. Do you have any tips for a great toast? If you’ve seen a memorable one, what was great about it? And, of course, if you’ve seen a flat out disaster of a speech, we definitely want to hear about it. Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘20 Days In Mariupol,’ ‘Cobweb’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Larry’s Interview With Christopher Nolan About OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan is known for his film epics that demand to be seen in theaters on the big screen with their breath-taking visuals and intricate plots. His latest film, Oppenheimer, although Nolan’s first biopic, is no exception. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (2005) by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and tells the story of the scientist who invented the atomic bomb. The film is shot on IMAX® much like his previous works and maintains Nolan’s signature storytelling that plays with time and our perception of it. Joining us on FilmWeek to discuss the new film Oppenheimer and the legacy of the man behind it is the film’s writer and director Christopher Nolan.

