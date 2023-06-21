Time Is Running Out To Find The Missing Submersible – What’s The Latest?

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be, though it offered a glimmer of hope for those lost aboard the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day’s worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning. Three vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday morning, including The John Cabot, which has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside two other vessels, the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin, the Coast Guard tweeted. Meanwhile, questions remain about how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner. Newly uncovered allegations also suggest there had been significant warnings made about vessel safety during its development.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Washington Post reporter, Andrea Salcedo and professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, Chris Roman .

With files from the Associated Press .

LAPD Chief Moore: Catalytic Converters, Street Racing & Mayor Bass’s Budget

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore joins Larry Mantle on AirTalk today for his monthly visit to discuss the latest in LAPD and law enforcement news.

Today’s topics include:



LAPD chief backs proposed state bill that would crack down on street racing, takeovers

that would crack down on street racing, takeovers LAPD found 700 ‘ghost guns’ — now it is getting $5 million

— now it is getting $5 million Judge denies city request to claw back police officer photos from local media outlet

to claw back police officer photos from local media outlet Worried about your catalytic converter getting stolen? Los Angeles police have new technology to combat that

getting stolen? Los Angeles police have new technology to combat that Mixed Reviews for Mayor Bass’s LAPD Budget , While The Wait Goes On For Measure ULA Money

, While The Wait Goes On For Measure ULA Money Sergeant, 5 officers broke department policy in fatal 2022 shooting, LAPD chief says

What are the latest crime trends in LA generally?



New police data shows that crime has decreased in Los Angeles as the city plans to spend $3.2 billion on LAPD

Efforts to improve Metro conditions



LA Metro crime rose 21% this February compared to last year

this February compared to last year After Violent Incidents On Metro, How Safe Is LA’s Public Transit?

Is LA’s Public Transit? Women say they don’t feel safe on Los Angeles Metro trains

Certificate Program Offer Alternative Pathways To Education & Work—So What Level Of Interest Have They Generated?

The pandemic made for a real turning point in education, leaving some folks without work or seriously considering a change of profession. For reference, California had an unemployment rate of 15.7 percent in May 2020, nowadays the number is closer to 4.5 percent. During the height of the pandemic in 2021, research from Prudential found that nearly half of workers were rethinking their jobs and considering a change of career. Since then, certificate programs have become a pathway to pursue a job change and enter a new field in a fraction of the time it’d take to get a degree. Yet, has their been more interest in these programs in Southern California and what has the process been like to build curriculum in a way that makes it stand out from the typical university education?

Today on AirTalk, we talk to Nick Real, Dean of Technology at Cerritos College, and Carla Cortez, director of LMU Extension program at Loyola Marymount University, about the significance of certificate programs and hear from listeners on whether they’ve pursued such education in recent years. Do you know of someone who’s enrolled in a certificate program? Have you yourself attended or taught one? What’s the process been like compared to other styles of education?

