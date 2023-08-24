Three Dead In Shooting At Popular Orange County Bar, Shooter Killed By Police. What We Know So Far

At least three people were killed Wednesday night when a shooter opened fire at an Orange County bar popular with motorcyclists. Sheriff's officials said the shooter was also dead. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting reportedly shortly after 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, an historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. Six people were transported to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, sheriff's officials said. Two of them were in critical condition as of Wednesday night. Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said deputies responded to 911 calls at 7:04 p.m. Two minutes later, he said the deputies arrived, and two minutes after that, confronted the shooter. At that point, Hallock said multiple "deputy-involved shootings" occurred. Hallock did not release the identity of the shooter or a possible motive, but said his office was investigating reports that he was a former member of law enforcement. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says it plans to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon

With files from LAist.com. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. Follow our coverage here .

Recapping The First GOP Presidential Debate

The Republican presidential candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump fought — sometimes bitterly — over abortion rights, U.S. support for Ukraine and the type of experience needed to manage an expansive federal government during the first debate of the 2024 campaign.

But when it came to arguably the most consequential choice facing the party, virtually everyone on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday night lined up behind Trump, who declined to participate, citing his commanding lead. Most said they would support Trump as their nominee even if he is convicted in a series of cases that range from his handling of classified documents to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in making hush money payments to a porn actress and other women.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with University of Michigan Director of Debate Aaron Kall , who attended last night’s debate and will help us recap some of the highlights and share his thoughts on where candidates succeeded, and failed, to connect with voters.

With files from the Associated Press

New Study Expands On What We Know About Screen Time And Developmental Delays

A new study out of Japan found that children exposed to more than four hours of screen time a day experienced more developmental delays at ages two and four. The study was published this week in The Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics . The biggest developmental gaps included communication and problem solving delays. Experts say the research could demonstrate the importance in face-to-face conversations with young children. Today on AirTalk, Dr. Jason Nagata , associate professor of pediatrics at UC San Francisco, joins to discuss the major takeaways and what parents or guardians should consider for young children when it comes to screens. Joining for the conversation is

Hispanics In America Are Becoming More Diverse In Their Beliefs And National Origin, Why?

Mexicans may still be the most populous Latinos living in the United States, coming in at a little above 37 million, but they are no longer the fastest growing. In fact, between the two most recent U.S. Census in 2010 and 2020, Mexicans had the lowest growth rate at just 13%. Venezuelans meanwhile experienced a 169% growth rate, doubling their population in that same amount of time, between 200,000 and 600,000. Dominicans and Guatemalans came in second with 60% growth rates. In the decade between these two most recent counts over 10 million Hispanic children were born in the U.S. compared to just one million Hispanics who immigrated.

A more diverse Hispanic population is also contributing to more advanced degrees in the demographic. One-in-five Hispanics ages 25 and older had a Bachelor’s or higher in 2021, many of them Venezuelan or Argentine. Homeownership rates, while not growing tremendously, rose nearly 5 percent over a 10 year span, but with significant differences in national origin. Spaniards and Argentines are twice as likely to own a home than Dominicans or Hondurans. Here to explain the most recent data demonstrating the diversification of Hispanics in the United States is Mark Hugo Lopez , director of race and ethnicity research at the Pew Research Center.

TV-Talk: 4 Shows To Watch Including ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week Larry talks to Cristina Escobar , tv critic and co-founder of LatinaMedia.Co and Dominic Patten , senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline .

This week’s shows include: