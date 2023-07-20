The Stanford Freshman Who Broke The Story That Spurred An Investigation And Resignation Of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne

College newspapers and student journalists are often on the frontlines of keeping administrators at highly influential institutions accountable. These small publications have a long history of breaking national news first on issues of sexual abuse in higher education as well as atheltic favoritism and bribery in college sports. Most recently, The Stanford Daily , Stanford University’s on-campus student newspaper, has made headlines in national publications for its reporting on Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s alleged research misconduct on published neuroscience studies he authored. Theo Baker, a Stanford freshman serving as The Stanford Daily’s investigations editor, broke the story back in the fall of 2022. His work led to an investigation by Stanford's Board of Trustees into President Tessier-Lavigne. The president resigned Wednesday. Theo’s reporting won him a George Polk Award, the first time the national journalism prize has ever been given to a student journalist. Theo joins AirTalk today to discuss his work on the story (a story that he is still covering amidst the investigation’s fallout) and the importance of student journalism.

‘The Measure Of Our Age’ Seeks To Help The Elderly And Their Caregivers Navigate The Complex Process Of Aging

As more Americans live longer lives, the modern challenges of aging and caring for our loved ones who are getting older become more visible. Loneliness and isolation are common among the elderly, despite the advent of video conferencing platforms and other communication methods that can simulate face-to-face interaction. Navigating the elder care landscape can be tricky -- stories of elder abuse and neglect at assisted living facilities and nursing homes are, sadly, all too common. Countless scams target senior citizens, often preying on kindness and declining cognitive functions. And that’s to say nothing about the family members and friends who often serve as caregivers, and have to balance their own lives with the responsibility of elder care. It’s a lot to try and take on, and in her new book “ The Measure of Our Age: Navigating Care, Safety, Money, and Meaning Later in Life ,” elder justice expert M.T. Connolly tackles these topics and more in an effort to provide both aging Americans and those who care for them with some tips

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with M.T. Connolly along with USC Professor of Medicine and Geriatrics Dr. Laura Mosqueda , who is featured prominently in the book, about how to navigate some of the challenges when it comes to finances, safety, health and more.



A Conversation With The Next Chancellor of Cal State University, Mildred García

California State University trustees recently announced they’ve picked Mildred García, a longtime university administrator, to be the 11th chancellor of the 23-campus university system. Garcia’s selection caps a search process that lasted over a year. García previously served as president at both CSU Dominguez Hills and CSU Fullerton. She has most recently been president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, an interest group representing 350 state universities and colleges. Garcia becomes the third person of Latin American heritage to lead CSU, and the first Latina. García applied for and took the job, she said, because CSU is the largest public university system in the nation and its graduates are in many professions across the state. She will face many challenges, including a $1.5 billion funding gap, a significant drop in enrollment, and improving Cal State’s sexual assault policies. Joining us is Mildred García, the chancellor-elect of California State University, and current president of the American Assn. of State Colleges and Universities.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here .

Women’s World Cup 2023 Preview As Games Begin In Australia & New Zealand

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup as it kicks off today, but it won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer's most coveted trophy kicks off July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. That means more competition for the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S., which won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, most of any nation, and winning this year would make them the first team in soccer history, men or women, to win the World Cup three straight times.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with BBC sports presenter Isaac Fanin , who is covering the 2023 Women’s World Cup from the BBC’s Manchester headquarters.



TV-Talk: 6 Shows To Watch Including ‘Miracle Worker: End Times,’ ‘The Golden Boy’ & ‘Project Greenlight: A New Generation’

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks television with Kathryn VanArendonk , TV critic for Vulture, and Danette Chavez , editor-in-chief at Primetimer.

This week’s shows include: