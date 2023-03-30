The Queen Mary is (Finally) Officially Open for Business

Following a limited reopening of the historic ocean liner last December, the Queen Mary announced it will reopen for public tours on April 1. The ship shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, the operators of the Queen Mary completed critical repairs to the ship to ensure the public’s safety including replacing the ship’s boilers, elevators and restrooms, repairing the plumbing, and upgrading parking.

Joining AirTalk to discuss is Kristy Hutchings , a reporter for the Long Beach Press Telegram, and Steve Caloca, managing director at Evolution Hospitality at the Queen Mary, the company which took over the ship's day to day operations.

A New Report Finds California Students Are Struggling With Reading – What Can We Learn From Top-Performing Schools?

The California Reading Coalition recently released a report on how the state’s students are faring in English language arts. The report, which focused on the scores of low-income Latino third-graders, painted a bleak picture of elementary school reading post-pandemic, with the average percentage of students at grade level falling by eight points. Perhaps surprisingly, high-scoring districts were not just from districts with fewer high-need students, and top performers were spread across urban, rural and suburban districts. What strategies are these high-performing districts using to teach their students? And, with 58% of California’s third graders below grade level in reading, what lessons can other school districts learn from them? We want to hear from you! Are you an educator or parent to a child having difficulties reading? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Joining us to discuss are Todd Collins, Organizer of the California Reading Coalition and Dr. Jaymi Abusham, Senior Director of Elementary Curriculum & Instruction, Bonita Unified School District.

Triple Play: Take Me Out To The Ballgame… It’s Opening Day!

It’s opening day for the boys in blue! The Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at Dodger Stadium. It’s the first time the team will play an opening game in their home stadium since 2020. And it’s a night game, which is historically rare. First pitch is at 7:10 pm. To break down what we all need to know about the season opener, we reconvene AirTalk’s Triple Play: Larry Mantle and LAist All Things Considered Host, Nick Roman . We also want to hear from you! What’s the best home opener game you’ve ever witnessed? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Special Live COVID Retrospective: How Has The Pandemic Changed Our Lives And What Have We Learned?