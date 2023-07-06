The Majority Of Americans Do Not Feel Comfortable Talking About Their Political Views A Recent Poll Found

The latest Mood of the Nation Poll conducted by the McCourtney Institute for Democracy found that the majority of Americans agree that, despite its problems, democracy is the best form of government. However, the poll also found that only a small portion of the population, 16 percent, feels comfortable sharing their political views with others. Research found that the majority of Americans self-censor themselves at work and around family, even with spouses or romantic partners. So, why don’t we express our ideologies more openly? And how does this affect a system of government built on free speech? We want to hear from you! Do you feel comfortable talking about politics with family or friends? Why do you feel the need to self-censor? When you try to have a political conversation with friends or co-workers, how does it go? To share your experience call us at 866-893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@laist.com .

You can read a breakdown of the poll’s findings at Laist.com

Metro CEO On Agency’s Plans To Explore In-House Safety, Regional Connector Opening And More

As rider safety continues to be a top issue of concern for regular patrons of L.A. Metro buses and light rail, the agency’s board of directors voted last month to direct its staff to explore what it would look like and how it would work if Metro brought public safety in-house, as opposed to contracting with local law enforcement agencies like LAPD and LASD, which it does currently. Metro says it could save north of $37 million by doing so, but some transit advocates worry that bringing policing in-house won’t address the root problem of making riders feel safer, and that it would be a waste of time and resources.

Today on AirTalk, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins is with us to talk about safety on bus and light rail lines, the opening of the regional connector, and more. If you have questions for Stephanie, you can submit them by calling 866-893-5722 or by emailing atcomments@laist.com .

TV-Talk: 8 Shows To Watch Including ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2, ‘Muscles & Mayhem’ and ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks television with Eric Deggans , TV critic for NPR, and Liz Shannon Miller , senior entertainment editor at Consequence.

This week’s shows include:

The Lincoln Lawyer [Season 2, Part 1] (Netflix)

[Season 2, Part 1] (Netflix) Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Netflix)

(Netflix) Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan [Season 4, Final Season] (Amazon Prime Video)

[Season 4, Final Season] (Amazon Prime Video) Warrior [Season 3] (Max)

[Season 3] (Max) The Witcher [Season 3, Part 1] (Netflix)

[Season 3, Part 1] (Netflix) The Horror of Dolores Roach (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) I’m A Virgo (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) My Adventures With Superman (Adult Swim & Max)

Is The Topic Of Sex Now Okay In The Workplace? Why Younger Generations Could Be Driving The Shift

Sex talk has long been a no no in the workplace. It’s one of those forbidden taboos. But that could be changing as younger generations are more willing to have open conversations about sex, even at work, as is detailed in a new Wall Street Journal column . As the column states, there could be additional factors at play beyond that, including the pandemic’s effect on our attitudes toward work. And there is a bit of irony that while Gen Z may be more open to talking about sex, they’re having less sex compared to older generations at their age. So what does all this say about the cultural attitudes around sex, even if it’s just a conversation on the topic? Joining to discuss is Justin Garcia , executive director of the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, which specializes in research on human sexuality and relationships. What are your thoughts? Do you have an experience related to this worth sharing? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Mayor Karen Bass: LAHSA’s Annual Homelessness Count, Another Migrant Bus Lands In LA And More

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joins Larry to discuss the latest happening in the city. Today, we talk about the annual LAHSA homelessness count , the latest on her Inside Safe initiative to combat homelessness, details surrounding another bus carrying migrants from Texas arriving in L.A. and much more. We’re taking your questions at 866-893-5722 or you can email atcomments@laist.com .

Today’s topics include: