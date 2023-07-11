The Latest On Rolling Hills Estates And The Collapse Of 12 Homes

On Saturday, L.A. County firefighters responded to a call at a hillside home in Rolling Hills Estates, where the owners said they could hear creaking, see the structure tilting and cracks visibly growing.

It wasn’t long after the first responders arrived that they decided to evacuate 12 homes in the area due to landslide potential. Sure enough, by Sunday, the soil beneath them gave out and the houses began to slide into Agua Amarga Canyon below. The reason for the landslide is currently under investigation, but they often happen when water’s involved.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Frank Zerunyan, councilmember for the City of Rolling Hills Estates, and Jacob Margolis, science reporter at LAist .

With School Out, Let’s Indulge In A Little Summer Break Nostalgia

Picture this: it’s the last day of school, you just finished your last exam or class of the year, and you’re strolling out the front doors of your school building as the realization fully sets in: IT’S SUMMER BREAK! Three whole months of no classes, no homework (well, maybe some summer reading but let’s not think about that on the last day of school), no projects, and no school. Time to hit the beach or pool, plan multi-day sleepovers, vacation with the family, or maybe just run through the sprinklers in the yard. However you spent it, there’s no denying the feeling of freedom it gives you.

Today on AirTalk, we’re reminiscing on that summer break feeling and we want to hear from you -- what are your favorite summer break memories? Maybe it was a family vacation, a particularly killer beach day, a summer camp you looked forward to attending every year, or maybe it was just waking up in the morning each day and realizing you didn’t have to go to school. We want to hear from you at 866-893-5722, or via email at atcomments@laist.com .

Summer Heat Waves Are Rolling In - Here’s What You Should Expect And How You Can Prepare

A heat wave is headed to Southern California on Tuesday, and is expected to stay in place throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Los Angeles County can expect heat in the triple digits and Apple and Lucerne valleys have an excessive heat warning beginning tomorrow through Sunday. Every year, heat waves threaten to disrupt power grids, wreak havoc on our health and cause an eruption of wildfire activity. Experts urge people to stay indoors during days of extreme heat, drink more water, and avoid walking pets at the hottest times of the day.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the upcoming forecast and how we can prepare is Eric Boldt, warning coordination meteorologist National Weather Service and Erin Stone , climate emergency reporter for LAist.

378 Days on ‘Mars’: NASA Is Testing What A Mission To The Red Planet Could Look Like

On June 25th, 2023, four scientists were sealed in a 3D-printed habitat at NASA’S Johnson Space Center in Houston for 378 days. Meant to simulate the habitat on a future mission to Mars, the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) will see subjects grow food, simulate spacewalks and conduct science experiments. According to NASA, the chief aim of the mission is to “assess human health and performance in relation to Mars-relevant resource limitations in isolation and confinement.” As such, the subjects will have to deal with simulated stressors like equipment failures, as well as the 22-minute communication lag between Earth and Mars. How will information from CHAPEA help us get to Mars? And what’s life like inside the habitat? Joining us to discuss is ​​Scott M. Smith , nutritionist and manager for nutritional biochemistry at the Johnson Space Center and one of the co-investigators for the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog mission.

Why More People Are Binging With The Subtitles On And What It Means For A Booming Industry