The Hollywood Sign May No Longer Be On The Hollywood Bus Tour's Itinerary

Tourists who wish to glimpse the Hollywood sign from a bus in the hills may not be able to do so eventually. Last month, the L.A. City Council approved a motion 11-0 that directs the city’s Department of Transportation to look into a possible ban on tour buses in neighborhoods that surround the iconic sign, one of L.A.’s biggest attractions. According to the motion, introduced by Councilmember Nithya Raman, the streets surrounding the Hollywood sign are not safe or adequate for bus traffic. The area that would be affected by the possible ban is bound by Barham Boulevard, the ridgeline of the Santa Monica Mountains, Western Canyon Road, Franklin Avenue and the 101 Freeway. Communities affected would include Hollywood Knolls, Hollywood Dell, Lake Hollywood, Hollywoodland, Beachwood Canyon and the Oaks. The city’s transportation department has 120 days to report back with recommendations. The motion also directs the LAPD, along with the transportation department, to report back within 30 days on weight restrictions in Council District 4 and what resources are needed to enforce them in the Hollywood Hills area.

Joining us on AirTalk to discuss the motion is Nithya Raman , Los Angeles City Councilmember for the 4th District who introduced the motion and Navid Sapir, Vice President of Starline Tours. We also want to hear from you! If you’re a resident of one of these neighborhoods, what has your experience been like with tourists and tour buses on your street? Or, if you have ever taken one of these Hollywood sign tours, tell us what it was like. Call 866-893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@laist.com .

With files from LAist

Is Studying Civics The Path To Civility?

A recent op-ed by Professors Debra Satz and Dan Edelstein of Stanford University makes the case that a dearth of civics education at universities has left students ill-equipped to disagree with each other with civility. According to the authors, “universities have a moral and civic duty to teach students how to consider and weigh contrary viewpoints, and how to accept differences of opinion as a healthy feature of a diverse society.” To counteract this trend, Stanford has developed an undergraduate requirement called Civic, Liberal and Global Education to equip students with the “skills, training and perspectives for engaging in meaningful ways with others, especially when they disagree.” How did civics fall by the wayside? And how can studying the subject help students with opposing views communicate better? Joining us to discuss is Dan Edelstein , professor of French at Stanford University and faculty director of the Civic, Liberal and Global education program, which is required for first-year students.

Reframing The Way We View Failure As A Society, And How To Tell Whether You’re Failing Productively

We’ve all experienced failure in life. Falling down, getting up and learning from our mistakes are all parts of the human experience. But as Harvard’s Amy Edmondson explores in her new book “Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well,” it’s not enough to simply fail -- you’ve got to fail well. Our culture, she argues, is often split between two competing ideologies about failure. One encourages failing hard and failing often, and the other encourages avoiding it at all costs. The truth lies somewhere in between, and Edmondson writes it really comes down to making sure we’re taking smart risks and minimizing unforced errors.

Today on AirTalk, Professor Edmondson joins Larry Mantle to explain how to identify situations where failure could be your friend, how to avoid situations where it isn’t, the difference between failing and failing well and how we can use this knowledge to improve our own relationship to failure and rejection.

Latest On Hollywood Strikes, Plus The Toll It’s Taking On The Industry And Beyond

Hollywood actors and writers are still on strike as they clash with major studios on how to move forward. This is wreaking havoc on the entertainment economy and it’s putting industry workers in a vulnerable spot. According to The Hollywood Reporter , a record number of these workers are up against evictions and in search of assistance. Today on AirTalk, we get the latest with Elaine Low , staff writer covering the business of Hollywood for The Ankler, and Virginia Madsen, actor and film producer. If you work in the industry and have thoughts or stories to share, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

It’s Football Season – What’s In Store For LA’s NFL Teams?

The Rams and Chargers are both hoping to make a splash as the NFL season gets going. The Rams will face off against the Seahawks this Sunday, potentially without their star receiver, Cooper Kupp, who’s recovering from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, as the Chargers face off against the Miami Dolphins, fans will be watching their offense closely to make sure that quarterback Justin Herbert (who recently signed a five-year, $262.5-million deal) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore deliver. What’s the outlook for both teams, and what can we expect this season? Joining us to talk it through are Fernando Ramirez , Los Angeles Chargers reporter for The Sporting Tribune and Gary Klein , staff writer for the LA Times covering the Los Angeles Rams.

TV Talk: 7 Shows To Watch Including ‘The Changeling,’ ‘Top Boy’ Final Season, ‘The Swarm’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week Larry talks to Eric Deggans , tv critic for NPR and Danette Chavez , editor-in-chief for Primetimer.

This week’s shows include: