The FDA Has Cleared The Way For An RSV Vaccine – Who Will Be Eligible, And When?

The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV this week, shots to protect older adults against a respiratory virus that’s most notorious for attacking babies but endangers their grandparents, too.

The Food and Drug Administration decision makes GSK’s shot, called Arexvy, the first of several potential vaccines in the pipeline for RSV to be licensed anywhere.

The move sets the stage for adults 60 and older to get vaccinated this fall — but first, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide if every senior really needs RSV protection or only those considered at high risk from the respiratory syncytial virus. CDC’s advisers will debate that question in June. After decades of failure in the quest for an RSV vaccine, doctors are anxious to finally have something to offer — especially after a virus surge that strained hospitals last fall. Joining to discuss the latest, plus news that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency, is Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

With files from the Associated Press

Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill Banning Members Of Congress From Trading Stocks

In a bipartisan effort to restore public trust, four House lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit members of Congress from owning and trading individual stocks. The Bipartisan Restoring Faith in Government Act , sponsored by Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Fitzpatrick and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Raja Krishnamoorthi, follows the recent revelation that nearly 100 U.S. lawmakers reported stock trades that overlapped with committee assignments. But this is not the first bill calling for an end to stock ownership by lawmakers. What’s different about this bill and will it pass? Joining to discuss is Rebecca Ballhaus, reporter on The Wall Street Journal's investigations team and Craig Holman , government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. He helped draft the bipartisan legislation.

There’s a Coronation Tomorrow, For The First Time In 70 Years

The crown has been resized. The troops are prepared for the biggest military procession in 70 years. The Gold State Coach is ready to roll. Now it's time for the show. King Charles III will be crowned tomorrow at Westminster Abbey in an event full of all the pageantry Britain can muster. Enrobed clergymen will hand over the medieval symbols of power — the rod, the scepter and the orb. Brass bands and soldiers in bearskin hats will troop through the streets. And the new king and queen will presumably end the day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the cheering crowds. But don't be too dazzled. There's purpose behind the pomp: to buttress the crown's foundations and show that the people of the United Kingdom still support their monarch. Today on AirTalk, we're joined by Rich Preston , senior world news reporter and anchor at the BBC, and also Patt Morrison , columnist for the Los Angeles Times and British royals expert.

FilmWeek: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Plan 75,’ ‘The Eight Mountains,’ And More

Guest host John Horn and LAist film critics Christy Lemire , Peter Rainer , and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn Talks With Actor Emma Thompson

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” stars Emma Thompson and Lily James. It follows a documentary filmmaker, played by Lily James, in Pakistan capturing her childhood neighbor’s arranged marriage in her next film. Though it might be controversial, arranged marriage is still occurring and accepted in many cultures and countries today. And this film shows how love plays a role in these situations. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn speaks with Thompson on her new film and what she loves about the story.

