The Eviction Protections Renters Should Know About That Are Up For Consideration In The California Legislature

In a time when the housing supply is limited and people are grappling with a higher cost of living, some lawmakers are attempting to put in place policies that will protect renters. Proposals that have passed include a limit on security deposits and tighter restrictions on evictions, while a law that would have expanded rent control did not make it past the state senate. Joining us to discuss this busy time for housing policy is Hannah Wiley , politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, whose latest piece is, “ Are you a renter in California? Here’s what to know about tenant protections lawmakers are considering? ”

What Are The Odds? Not So Good. Vegas Casinos Are Making It Harder To Win According to Experts

It’s not only more expensive to gamble in Las Vegas, but it’s also becoming harder to win as casinos tip the scales more in their favor. That’s according to industry analysts and experts as reported on in a recent Wall Street Journal piece .

According to the reporting, casinos on the Vegas Strip took in a record $8.3 billion in revenue last year, which exceeded revenue before the pandemic by more than 25%. Blackjack players on the other hand had the second highest loss on record. Costs are also rising across the board from lodging to concerts to the minimums to gamble. What are the odds we’re gonna talk about this today? 100%. Joining to discuss is John Mehaffey and Kristina Mehaffey , cofounders of the gambling news and information site Vegas Advantage . If you are a gambler who has an experience to share, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Teetotal Recall: How Passing On Booze Changes How We Socialize

Cora Frazier’s recent piece in The New Yorker, “ Is Not Drinking A Problem For You? ” is a humorous take on the growing group of folks who don’t have a substance abuse problem, but who nevertheless decide to quit drinking. People give all kinds of reasons for this choice–wanting to get in shape, save money, or forever avoid hangovers among them. But not drinking in a society that encourages it can be a radical choice, one that shifts how a person socializes, celebrates, and sips. Joining us to discuss what it means to not drink socially is Cora Frazier , humor and fiction writer whose most recent project is the Audible Original, "I Think You're Projecting." Also, we want to hear from you! If you’ve stopped drinking socially, how has that changed how you socialize? Do you have a favorite alcohol alternative, or new rituals that you’ve substituted? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email at atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Rise,’ and More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire , Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Industry Talk: Summer Movies And The Writers’ Strike

It’s been nearly a whole month since the Hollywood Writers’ Strike began. With no end in sight, studios and writers both insist the other to reinstate negotiations. This is the second biggest writer strike in history, with the last one in 2008 that lasted 100 days. Larry Mantle talks with senior editor for Deadline Hollywood Dominic Patten about the latest in the strike and some of the most anticipated summer films.

