The Directors Guild Has Reached A Deal With The Studios – How Will This Affect The Writers And Actors Unions?

The Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios and streamers over a new three-year labor contract, as the writers strike has entered its second month. The union's negotiating committee announced Saturday night that it had struck a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). DGA leaders said they had made gains on wages and streaming residuals while adding protections for its members against technology like artificial intelligence.

Joining to discuss is John Horn , host of LAist’s podcast, Retake .

With files from LAist. Read the full story here .

Long Beach & Los Angeles Ports Update As Disruptions Occur Following Rough Labor Negotiations

On Friday, it was reported that the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach had “effectively shut down” as a result of workers at the docks effectively making a statement in the midst of labor negotiations between their union and the ports. The 22,000 workers are seeking better wages as they’ve been without a contract since July 1 of last year.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest on the ports with Laura Curtis , editor & reporter for Bloomberg covering the ports & supply chain.

California’s Boxers’ Pension Plan Needs More Boxers To Fight For Their Back Pay

California implemented a one of a kind Boxer’s Pension Plan in 1982 , administered by the California State Athletic Commission. The plan collects fees from professional boxing ticket sales–about 88 cents per ticket sold–and accrues funds for qualified boxers who have retired. Boxers 36 and older can also access their pensions to help pay for vocational training or medical costs. Lump sum payouts average at $17,000 for most fighters, and all qualified fighters can receive their funds at age 50. However, only a small percentage of eligible fighters have applied or are even aware the pension exists . Last year over 200 boxers qualified for their pensions, but only 12 applied. Additionally, state lawmakers are floating a new bill that would create a similar program for MMA fighters, with some weary the bill may repeat past mistakes .

Today on AirTalk, investigative reporter for the LA Times, Melody Gutierrez and Andy Foster of the California State Athletic Commission join us to talk about the history of the California Boxers’ Pension Plan and what is being done now to expand access to the money. Do you have a former boxer in your life? Are you an MMA fighter who has thoughts about the bill to create an MMA pension? Give us a call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Are you a professional boxer who competed in California and was unaware of the state’s pension plan? Go to CSAC’s Pension Plan website to see if you qualify by clicking here .

Study Shows Insight Into The Significant Health Toll Of Long COVID

About 10% of people appear to suffer long COVID after an omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic, according to a study of nearly 10,000 Americans that aims to help unravel the mysterious condition.

Early findings from the National Institutes of Health’s study highlight a dozen symptoms that most distinguish long COVID, the catchall term for the sometimes debilitating health problems that can last for months or years after even a mild case of COVID-19. Millions worldwide have had long COVID, with dozens of widely varying symptoms including fatigue and brain fog . Scientists still don’t know what causes it, why it only strikes some people, how to treat it -– or even how to best diagnose it. Better defining the condition is key for research to get those answers. The latest findings also back up what many of those who’ve had long covid are saying – this is a serious public health concern. Joining to discuss is Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

With files from the Associated Press

Council District 6 Candidate Debate: Who Will Replace Nury Martinez?

For the last several months, the future of Council District 6 and who will replace former councilmember Nury Martinez has been up in the air. Martinez stepped down in October, after leaked audio revealed racist remarks made by the then-Council President. In April, the election left two candidates standing – Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz who will face each other in a June runoff. Both candidates were born and raised in the district, which sits in the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Sun Valley west past the 405 Freeway to Lake Balboa. They have also taken similar, progressive stances on many issues from homelessness to policing. Here are some important dates:

The first day to vote-by-mail was Tuesday May 30th

was Tuesday May 30th June 12th is the last day to register to vote-by-mail

The runoff election will be decided on June 27th

on June 27th You can do same-day registration and vote in person up to and on June 27th as well

Los Angeles District 6 : One of 15 council districts, it includes Arleta, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley.

Today on AirTalk, LA City Council District 6 candidates Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz join us to discuss how their policies differ and why their particular experience and skillset make each of them the best candidate for future councilmember of District 6.

Celebrating The KPCC/LAist “Backbone Staff” -- Chief Engineer Lance Harper

While most of you probably know KPCC from the reporters and hosts you hear on the air, our station requires the contributions of so many talented, unique individuals whose names aren’t said at the end of a news story. These are the people who truly make KPCC and LAist: who keep our broadcast equipment running, who put on our pledge drives and help secure sponsorships and donations, who put together the pre-recorded spots you hear between shows, who make sure our facilities at the Mohn Broadcast Center are operating smoothly, who get you the news even if you can’t catch every show, and who keep our websites humming. Today on AirTalk, we’re highlighting some of these amazing people who work at KPCC/LAist, and whose tireless efforts are critical to what you hear and read every day. With us is LAist Chief Engineer Lance Harper, who has spent many hours during his time at LAist up at our Mt. Wilson transmitter, as well as all of our others throughout the Southland, and is one of the main folks responsible for keeping the station signal up and running smoothly.

