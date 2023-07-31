The Bident Administration’s New Student Loan Repayment Plan–How It Works And How Much Will People Save?

Starting this summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to enroll in a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have monthly payments reduced to $0. And in as little as 10 years, any remaining debt will be canceled. It’s known as the SAVE Plan, and although it was announced last year, it has mostly been overshadowed by President Joe Biden’s proposal for mass student loan cancellation. But now, after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s forgiveness plan, the repayment option is taking center stage. Most notably, payments on undergraduate loans will be capped at 5% of discretionary income, down from 10% now. Those with graduate and undergraduate loans will pay between 5% and 10%, depending on their original loan balance. For millions of Americans, monthly payments could be reduced by half.

Joining us to discuss this payment plan is Akayla Gardner, Bloomberg White House Correspondent and Dalié Jiménez, professor of law and director of the Student Loan Law Initiative at UC Irvine.

With files from the Associated Press

Up To A Million Russians Have Left Their Homeland Since The War Started – Where Are They Going?

Since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine, somewhere between 500,000 and 1,000,000 Russian citizens have left their homeland. Some left because they opposed a war in a country where it’s not safe to dissent, others to avoid the draft that Putin instated in the fall of 2022. With Europe having largely closed its borders against Russian exiles, many are finding themselves in neighboring states like Georgia and Armenia: former members of the Soviet Union where visas aren’t needed to travel and where it’s relatively easy to apply for residency. How is this influx affecting these countries? And, with as many as 1,000,000 out of 70,000,000 citizens getting out of the country, where does that leave Russia politically and economically? Joining us to discuss is Peter Rutland , professor of government at Wesleyan University who studies Russian nationalism, politics and the Russian economy.

Kids Are More Supervised Than Ever. Could Small Tracking Devices Be A Solution Toward Sweet Sweet Freedom?

Let’s talk about a trend that’s gaining some traction. Child development experts often say a little bit of freedom goes a long way for kids. In that pursuit, some parents are planting different types of tracking devices on their kids who are too young for a smartphone, according to a recent piece in the Washington Post. Unsupervised time for kids has been on the decline for the last several decades and there’s research that says that could be a factor in mental health decline. Some question whether tracking really allows for real freedom, but if this is the only way parents feel comfortable allotting that freedom…. maybe it’s a good method? You tell us! How do you navigate how much freedom to give your young children? And hey, what’s something you had the freedom to do as a kid that you’d never think of letting your child do today? Weigh in by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com . Heather Kelly , technology reporter for the Washington Post, joins to discuss her piece “ Parents are using AirTags to track kids and give them freedom .”

Unpaid Pandemic Rent Coming Due For LA Renters This Week. Still Owe? Here’s What You Need To Know

Tenants in the city of Los Angeles could soon face eviction over unpaid rent from early in the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the city of L.A.’s COVID-19 regulations have given renters protections from eviction over pandemic debts. But rent was never canceled — only delayed. And landlords have long complained about financial hardships stemming from unpaid rent. Now, tenants have until Tuesday, Aug. 1, also known as tomorrow, to pay landlords all of the rent they missed between March 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. If they don’t pay those debts in full, they could face eviction. Eviction filings have already been rising across L.A. County for many months. And landlord advocates say more are coming after the pandemic rent debt protections go away. Tenant advocates worry thousands of L.A. households — including those who applied to the state’s COVID-19 rent relief program but got caught in bureaucratic limbo and have yet to receive aid — could soon end up struggling to defend themselves in eviction court.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with LAist housing reporter David Wagner , who has been following the tick-tock of the leadup to this deadline, and Housing Rights Center Deputy Director Javier Beltran.

With files from David Wagner at LAist.com. Read his full story here .

What Considerations Can Youth Athletes Take To Limit Health Risks & Balance Their Training Regimen?

Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.” Chukumerije gave credit to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where the incoming freshman guard was participating in basketball practice.

Today on the program, we break down how situations like James’ occur and in what ways organized youth sports culture may contribute to it in the larger picture. Joining us today to discuss this is Dr. Neeru Jayanthi , professor of sports medicine at Emory University, and Dr. Elizabeth Dineen , assistant professor of medicine at UC Irvine that practices sports & preventive cardiology.

With files from the Associated Press

Travel Is Definitely Back. Travel Etiquette? Not Necessarily. Here’s How To Be A Thoughtful Traveler