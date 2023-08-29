Ten Drugs Are Subject To First-Ever Price Negotiation By Medicare

The Biden administration on Tuesday released a list of the 10 drugs for which prices will be negotiated directly with the manufacturer. The move is expected to cut costs for many patients, but it faces litigation from the drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers, and it could be years before consumers notice any savings. The effort is a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s reelection pitch as the Democrat seeks to show Americans he’s deserving of a second term because of the work he’s doing to lower costs for them while the country is struggling with inflation. But like the drug negotiations, many of Biden’s biggest policy moves take time to roll out, and his challenge is to persuade the public to be patient. Biden plans to deliver a speech on health care costs from the White House later Tuesday. He’ll be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Tom Murphy , health care writer at the Associated Press and Stacey Lee , Professor of Law and Ethics at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School with a focus on​ pharmaceutical manufacturers’ international and domestic influence on access to medicines.

El Segundo Little League Coach On Returning To SoCal As World Champions

The El Segundo Little League 12U All-Stars are receiving a champions’ welcome as they return home from Williamsport, Pennsylvania after winning the 2023 Little League World Series in thrilling style with a walk-off home run . It’s the first time a team from Los Angeles County has won the LLWS title in 30 years, and the first time in 12 years that the title has been in California, according to the El Segundo Little League website . The team participated in a victory caravan through El Segundo on Monday, and there will be an official parade for the champs on September 10th.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Danny Boehle, coach of the El Segundo Little League 12U All-Stars, whose son Quinn is a pitcher and outfielder on the team.

As The New School Year Begins, How Are Teachers Handling Students’ Use Of AI?

Some liken the use of ChatGPT to generate answers from prompts to using a calculator to solve a knotty math problem. Both, proponents argue, are a time saving tool that expands what is possible. Adoption of the technology has been swift, particularly in academic settings. But with the technology so new, schools are grappling with how to regulate its use and to define what academic integrity means in this new era. With these tools so widely available–and not going away any time soon–what are some ways AI can be used in the classroom constructively? And in this brave new world, do we need to reassess what it means to cheat? Joining us to discuss are H. Alix Gallagher , director of strategic partnerships at Policy Analysis for California Education (PACE) at Stanford University and Peter Paccone , social studies teacher at San Marino High School.

Study Finds Likelihood Of Consolidation In Farming Worldwide, We Break Down The Numbers & Local Impacts

A recent study published in Nature found consolidation in the agriculture industry becoming more prominent by the end of this century, with there being half as many farms in 2100 despite the output of all farms being similar.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the study’s insights and what it means for the agriculture industry in California with Daniel Sumner , UC Davis professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, Meredith Bell, owner of Autonomy Farms in Bakersfield , and Ramiro E. Lobo , agricultural economist a part of the UC’s Cooperative Extension based in San Diego.

