State Farm Will No Longer Sell New Home Insurance In California. What Happens Now?

IInsurance giant State Farm announced last Friday they will no longer be selling new California home insurance policies. The company is pinning the decision on “high construction costs”, a more frequent occurrence in California due to the dangers wildfires pose throughout the state. Reinsurance premiums for insurance companies have also risen sharply in recent years, further motivating California’s largest insurer to end new home policies. The company has said they will continue to honor existing home policies and new auto insurance policies will be unaffected by the change. This move mirrors the decision from other smaller insurance companies, last year American International Group announced they would no longer renew home insurance policies for customers in California.

Joining to discuss is Ben Christopher , reporter covering housing policy for Calmatters, and David Russell , professor of insurance and finance and director for the center for risk management and insurance at CSU, Northridge. Have questions about State Farm’s decision? Have you experienced home loss due to wildfire? Have questions about the future of your home insurance? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

The Big Stories We’re Covering In K-12 Education

LAist has a new K-12 education reporter. Mariana Dale has covered early education for LAist for the last several years and Thursday is her official first day on the K-12 beat. She joins Larry to discuss some of the major topics and themes she'll be paying close attention to. If you have any thoughts on what should be covered, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

You can send tips or story suggestions to Mariana Dale at mdale@scpr.org .

How Parents Can Support Their LGBTQIA+ Child’s Coming Out Process

Parenting a teenager is no easy task under any circumstances, but parenting a teen grappling with their LGBTQIA+ identity requires special care. Queer teens not only require a whole new vocabulary, they may require parents to fundamentally change how they see the world, reorienting to a new normal. John Sovec’s new book, “ Out, A Parent's Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond ”, takes parents by the hand and walks them through supporting their queer child. How can parents best communicate with their LGBTQIA+ kid? How do you handle rites of passage like the sex talk? This book walks parents through how parents can give children much-needed support during a complicated and potentially fraught time.

Today on AirTalk, John Sovec , a licensed therapist, counselor and coach who specializes in working with LGBTQIA+ teens and their families, talks about his book, “ Out .” We also want to hear from listeners: are you a parent with a queer child? Or, if you’re an LGBTQIA+ person, how did your parents handle your coming out? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email at atcomments@laist.com .

Two LA County Juvenile Halls Are Shutting Down – How Did We Get Here, And What Happens Next?

The state board that oversees juvenile detention centers recently voted unanimously to give Los Angeles County 60 days to close the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Lincoln Heights as a result of their lack of compliance with a number of state requirements. A report from the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) states that the two facilities continue to be noncompliant on regular searches, programming, safety checks and several other requirements. The Probation Department says county construction crews will be working two shifts a day to get a now-shuttered facility in Downey called Los Padrinos ready to accept some 275 youth from Nidorf and Central. Citing a staffing shortage “emergency,” Interim Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa is immediately requiring some 3,000 sworn peace officers within the L.A. County Probation Department to work at least one shift a month in the juvenile halls. To walk us through what led to this and what happens now are Robert Garrova, mental health reporter at LAist, Guillermo Viera Rosa, interim chief probation officer, county of Los Angeles Probation Department, and Hans Liang, president of the L.A. County Deputy Probation Officers' Union.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here .

TV-Talk: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3, Recapping Series Finales Galore & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry Mantle talks to Vulture television critic Jen Chaney , and Marcus Jones , awards editor for TV & Film at IndieWire.

This week’s reviews include: