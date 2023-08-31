Should Solitary Confinement Be Limited In Local Jails? The California Legislature Is Considering The Move

California Assemblymember Chris Holden wants to see solitary confinement in county jails come to an end. Assembly Bill 280 aims to make the practice more humane by limiting the number of hours or days an inmate can be locked away. Advocates of the proposal say it’s a way to improve what can be deplorable conditions in jails throughout the state. However, some worry the move could lead to more violence in jails. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar bill just last year. Plus, the effort could cost a lot of money. Today on AirTalk, we discuss with Craig Haney , distinguished professor of psychology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The Future Of Bras: Do They Hold Us Up? Or Hold Us Back?

Bras are a staple undergarment for most women and have been since the modern iteration came into play in the late 19th century. The garment, whose name comes from the French word “brasserie,” was a welcome alternative to the breath-restricting corsets that had been the norm prior. But over the decades, myths and marketing pushes have changed women’s relationship to “the bra.” For some, it might evoke a feeling of femininity or sensuality. For others, it may simply be more comfortable than letting them hang. Some may wear them out of convenience, others out of fear, and others purely for aesthetic reasons. During the pandemic, many women opted out of wearing a bra completely. Many of those early myths around breast support and health have been dispelled and the heavy marketing of the 1990s with brands like Victoria’s Secret has tapered off. So what is the current state of the “Bra”? We want to hear from you. If you wear bras, what is your reason? Are there places you feel free to not wear them? And if you don’t wear bras, how did you make that decision?

Joining us today on AirTalk is Jane Farrell-Beck, clothing historian and author of the book “Uplift: The Bra in America.”

The Environmental And Health Costs Of LEDs

The use of LEDs (light-emitting diodes) has exploded in recent years. As they replace older, less energy-efficient lights, their environmental trade-offs are coming into focus. Because they’re so much cheaper to use, more lights are being employed, which means a significant increase in light pollution. Light pollution can have a profound effect on nature and the environment–from disorienting animals to limiting our view of the night sky. The particular kind of light many LEDs emit is also a concern: blue light is a high-temperature light that mimics the blue sky. Exposure to blue light at night can suppress the production of melatonin, which can disrupt the circadian rhythm and lead to health problems. Joining us to discuss the effects of LEDs–physical and environmental–are Travis Longcore , adjunct professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. and George C. Brainard , professor of neurology at Thomas Jefferson University where he directs the Light Research Program.

How Much Protein Do We Really Need?

Protein, protein, protein. We constantly hear the buzz-word in talks about nutrition. While it's a critical part of our daily diet, it perhaps could also be considered one of the longest running and ever-changing health fads to exist. There are protein supplements, protein powders, plant proteins, and there are a number of protein focused diets that aim for weight loss. The recommended guidelines for protein are 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. Some experts think that's a great starting point while others think it's nowhere near enough. So what should you consider when thinking about your protein intake? Let's discuss with Joanne Slavin , registered dietician and professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota where she teaches Advanced Human Nutrition, and Guillermo Escalante , assistant dean and professor of kinesiology at California State University San Bernardino and vice president of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. If you have questions or thoughts, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

TV-Talk: 5 Shows To Watch Including ‘Fionna And Cake,’ ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week Larry talks to Jen Chaney , TV critic for Vulture, and Kristen Baldwin , TV critic for Entertainment Weekly, about the latest on streaming and television.

Today’s shows include: