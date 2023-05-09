Should Civilians Make Traffic Stops In LA Instead Of Police?

An upcoming report from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation says traffic stops in the city should be conducted by civilians, not police. According to the Los Angeles Times by reporter Libor Jany which reviewed a draft of the report, it also concludes the city needs significant safety improvements along city streets to make the proposal a reality. Some, including LAPD Chief Michel Moore, have said the change could enhance public trust. But there are concerns over the safety risks. Today on AirTalk, we hear from listeners on how they view this potential policy change for LA streets and traffic safety in the city.

Do you see civilians making traffic stops helping improve traffic safety by having less armed forces respond to these duties? Could this create more issues for civilians than they can handle? We want to hear from you, join the conversation by calling us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@LAist.com .

Women’s Health Series: Menstrual Health: Symptoms, Conditions And Period Policies

Periods are tricky. For many, periods begin in adolescence and recur each month for decades until the body no longer prepares for pregnancy a.k.a. menopause. That would be the "normal" evolution, but that's not the norm for everyone. Some don't have regular periods, some have conditions that impact how and when they bleed, and some experience painful symptoms connected to their menstrual cycle. On top of the physical components of the menstrual cycle , there are also societal implications, including shame, stigma and challenges with equity. Today on AirTalk, we discuss menstrual health and how policies are changing in an effort to better support those in need. Joining to discuss is Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah , assistant professor of environmental, reproductive, and women’s health at Harvard University and fertility physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital, and Margaret Johnson , professor of law at the University of Baltimore where she focuses on reproductive rights and justice. Do you have an experience to share? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Resources from our guests:



Find more about the menstrual cycle here

Find more information about reproductive and sexual health here

The Word ‘Queer’ Makes Some Folks Uncomfortable. Let’s Talk About It.

AirTalk’s recent segment on LAist’s series, Queer Joy sparked a conversation with some listeners about the use of the word, “queer.” Many in the LGBTQ+ community have reclaimed it, using the word as an expansive term for folks who don’t identify as heterosexual and/or cisgender. But for some, particularly older LGBTQ+ people, queer still carries the sting of a slur, and hearing it on the radio is jarring and uncomfortable. The Associated Press Stylebook, which NPR follows, states, “queer is an umbrella term covering people who are not heterosexual and is acceptable for people and organizations that use the term to identify themselves.” To talk about the word and its use in journalism, we have Caitlin Hernández , LA Explained reporter at LAist and Jeff McMillan, style committee chair for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists and lead editor of the Associated Press Stylebook's section on gender, sex and sexual orientation. Also, we want to hear from our listeners. How do you feel about LAist using the word, “queer”? Give us a call at 866-893-5722, or send an email at atcomments@laist.com .

This Professor Made 10 Attempts On His Own Life. In New Memoir, He Shares How His Struggles Can Serve As Life-Saving Lessons

Trigger Warning: This segment may contain descriptions or details of individuals’ attempts to take their own lives, and related topics. Listener discretion is advised.

A book titled “How Not To Kill Yourself” might shock readers as a bit on-the-nose at first, but attention-grabbing is what author Clancy Martin was going for when he chose it for his new memoir. A professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri, Kansas City who also teaches at Ashoka University in New Delhi, India, Martin has attempted to take his own life 10 times. Today, Martin says he’s grateful each of his attempts failed, and in “ How Not To Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind ” Martin reveals his own struggles with, as he claims , an addiction to suicidal ideation, and explores the idea of taking one’s own life both as a philosophy and as a human impulse. Today on AirTalk, Clancy Martin joins Larry to discuss his new book.

If you or someone you know needs immediate mental health counseling, you can dial 988 to reach the The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . You can also text HOME to 741741 for 24/7 crisis counseling from the Crisis Text Line . Local resources are also available via the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s 24/7 Help Line (Spanish available) at 800-854-7771, the East Los Angeles Women’s Center 24/7 crisis hotline (Spanish available) at 800-585-6231.

‘Art & Science Collide’ In Latest Installment Of Getty-Led Collaboration ‘Pacific Standard Time’

The regional art collaboration ‘Pacific Standard Time’ is back in September of 2024, and today the Getty Foundation is announcing the more than 50 organizations who will be participating in the project and receiving some of the $17 million in grants from Getty. The foundation is also making the collaboration a regular series that it will do every five years. Organizations including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Caltech, the Autry Museum, the Huntington Library and more will explore various scientific disciplines from climate change to computer science to film to cosmology and more, through the lens of art.

Today on AirTalk, Getty Foundation Senior Program Officer Heather MacDonald is with us to preview the collaboration and explore some of the art and themes that visitors will see when they visit this fall.

