Series of Atmospheric Rivers Ease Drought Restrictions. Where Does California Stand Now?

California’s 11th atmospheric river left the storm-soaked state with a bang Wednesday, bringing flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state as well as drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people. Even as residents struggled to clean up before the next round of winter arrives in the coming days — with some 27,000 people still under evacuation orders statewide Wednesday — the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s decision brought relief amid the state’s historic drought. The district supplies water for 19 million people in six counties. The board imposed the restrictions, which included limiting outdoor watering to one day a week, in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties last year during a severe shortage of state water supplies. The water content of the Sierra snowpack is now more than 200% of the April 1 average, when it normally peaks, according to the state Department of Water Resources. Here to talk about the state of California water are Adel Hagekhalil , general manager & chief executive officer for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD).

LAUSD Unions Announce Three-Day Strike Will Start Tuesday

Local 99 of Service Employees International Union and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) plans to strike for three days starting Tuesday, union leaders announced at a large Wednesday rally in Grand Park. Local 99 – which represents about 30,000 LAUSD workers – is demanding higher wages and better working conditions after months of failed negotiations . UTLA will join the strike in solidarity , representing an additional 35,000 workers. If the strike happens, LAUSD has said it will completely shut down schools for more than 420,000 students – the longest disruption of education since the teachers’ strike of 2019 . Today on AirTalk, we discuss the strike and a timeline of negotiations with LA Times education reporter Howard Blume .

March Madness 2023: Checking In On SoCal Teams That Made The Cut, UCLA Leading The Pack

It’s that time of year! Where men’s and women’s college basketball teams compete in the annual month-long tournament. On the men’s side, three Southern California programs made this year’s festivities: UCLA, USC, and UC Santa Barbara. Out of the three, UCLA has had the most success this year and earned a 2nd seed, although Jaylen Clark’s seasoning-ending Achilles injury and Adem Bona’s hurt shoulder leave the Bruins much more vulnerable than their record would show. So will any of the Southern California teams be competing by month’s end? We preview the NCAA tournament bracket and our local teams to look out for with Ben Bolch, Los Angeles Times reporter covering UCLA men’s basketball.

San Francisco Considers Giving $5 Million In Reparations To Eligible Black Adults

A city-appointed reparations committee presented to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, addressing centuries of slavery and white supremacy in the United States. Their draft reparations plan includes $5 million dispersed to every eligible Black adult and guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, along with dozens more suggestions. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in support of the proposal – but some worry that the city simply can’t afford it. The $5 million price tag is notably higher than reparations amounts discussed in other communities across the country. While supporters argue that no dollar amount is enough to atone for lasting racial violence, critics argue the $5 million figure is financially infeasible. The committee’s final report is due in June 2023.

How likely is it that San Francisco adopts the reparations plan, and who will be eligible for compensation? On a wider scale, how will San Francisco’s proposal influence the wider reparations movement nationally ? Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Emmanuel Felton , race and ethnicity reporter for the Washington Post.

How Is California’s Pay Transparency Law Working So Far?

Starting this year, California companies have to include pay ranges in their job postings. The goal of the new law is to offer more transparency and reduce racial and gender pay gaps. California isn’t the first state to force companies into disclosing pay ranges. Colorado, New York and the state of Washington are also making the effort. California’s law had a pretty immediate initial impact, according to reporting from CalMatters California economy reporter, Grace Gedye . Her piece is “ Is your boss complying with California’s new pay transparency law? Here’s how to find out .” She joins to discuss how the rollout has been, how the law is being enforced and what the long term goals are. Do you have thoughts or a question? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

TV-Talk: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, ‘Swarm,’ ‘Extrapolations’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks to Vulture television critic Roxana Hadadi in this shortened version of the program.

