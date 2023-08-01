Report On Anaheim Details Impropriety and Violations, Makes Recommendations

Anaheim released the results of a nearly year-long independent investigation into potential corruption and influence-peddling in city government. Nearly a year ago, the Anaheim City Council voted to hire an outside investigative firm after FBI documents revealed an allegedly nefarious relationship between Anaheim city government officials and powerful business interests. Corruption watchdogs hope the results of the investigation will lead to changes in city rules regarding campaign finance and lobbying. Joining us to break down the report’s conclusions is Jill Replogle , LAist correspondent covering Orange County.

With files from LAist.

COVID May Feel Like A Thing Of The Past, But Case Numbers Are Ticking Up This Summer. What’s Behind It?

Mask requirements may be all but gone and social distancing may seem like part of the distant past, but COVID-19 is very much still among us. The Centers for Disease Control told NPR last week that cases are starting to tick up again this summer…and while we’re not seeing deaths and hospitalizations nearing the peaks they reached during the height of the pandemic, the numbers are creeping up. NPR reports that according to the latest CDC data, Hospitalizations jumped 10% to 7,109 for the week ending July 15, from 6,444 the previous week. It’s enough to get the attention of federal virus-watchers…and local infectious disease experts too -- particularly as summer travel makes a comeback this year. So, what’s up with this summer COVID spike? And should we be worried it might continue into the fall as weather gets colder?

With us to talk about what’s contributing to this summer COVID spike is Dr. Shruti Gohil , professor of medicine and associate medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine.

Dust Off That Tie And Grab Your Briefcase–We’re Going Back To The Office!

With the end of COVID restrictions has come the end of remote work with major companies including Amazon, Apple, and Disney requiring employees to return to the office. Companies cite reasons such as productivity and collaboration that cannot be achieved through work-from-home models. But workers remain hesitant. According to research by the design and construction firm Unispace, about 30 percent of companies that require employees to work in the office reported issues with hiring. Many employees enjoy the freedom remote work allows, the savings on daycare and commutes, and the more independent work schedule. So how can companies coax people back to the office? How has remote work changed workplace culture? And is working in a cubicle really better than working from one’s living room? Joining us to discuss the ways companies are addressing the return-to-office movement is Massella Dukuly, Head of Workplace Strategy and Innovation at Charter , a media company that publishes original research and articles about work.

Busloads Of Migrants Keep Arriving in LA From Texas. What Aid And Services Are There To Help Them When They Disembark?

Los Angeles has received six busloads of asylum seekers sent from Texas since mid-June. The latest bus arrived last Thursday at Union Station, carrying twenty-six people from Venezuela, Mexico, Honduras and Peru, and more than one-third of them are children and teens 17 and under. The continuing arrival of the buses is part of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s strategy to send newly arrived migrants to Democratic-led states. Local immigrant advocates say that as the pace of buses arriving from Texas has picked up, so has the need for resources to assist the new arrivals. Many local non-profits sprung into action, forming the L.A Welcomes Collective providing various resources to the migrants from daily necessities to legal advisory. Joining us today to discuss more about the LA Welcomes Collective and these resources are Guillermo Torres, Immigration Director at Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, a non-profit organization that connects faith leaders and community members with workers in their struggle for good jobs, dignity, and justice and Alvaro Huerta, Immigrant Defender Law Center Director of Litigation and Advocacy.

Are Public Defenders Having a Mental Health Crisis?

In Los Angeles, some defenders working with mentally ill defendants have more than 500 cases at a given moment, just one indicator of what can be a demanding, relentless profession. Similar to other mission-driven fields, like social work and education, public defense is plagued by burnout and secondary traumatic stress, and in recent years, there have been increasing concerns about the toll the job can take on attorneys. How do public defenders take care of their mental health and maintain their faith in the system? Joining us to talk it through is Garrett Miller , deputy public defender for the LA County public defender’s office and Irene Joe , professor of law at UC Davis and former public defender. We want to hear from you: are you a current or former public defender? What was your experience? How did you handle the pressure? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Remembering Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character delighted fans in films like film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and on the TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” has died at the age of 70. His passing Sunday night, following a six-year struggle with cancer that he kept private, was released by Reubens’ publicist along with a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released Monday with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Today on AirTalk, we remember the life and legacy of of Reubens, who became a pop culture sensation in the 80s and beloved by many watching his work for decades. Joining us today is Robert Lloyd, television critic for the Los Angeles Times, and John Lee, director of 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday.'