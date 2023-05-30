President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Deal. Will Their Colleagues Pass It?

The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were released Sunday in the form of a 99-page bill that would suspend the nation’s debt limit through 2025 to avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. The Democratic president and Republican speaker are trying to win over lawmakers to the plan in time to avert a default that would shake the global economy. But Congress will be scrutinizing and debating the legislation, which also includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. Joining us today on AirTalk is Ron Elving , senior Washington editor and correspondent for NPR and Jeff Stein , White House economics reporter for The Washington Post.

With files from the Associated Press .

A Giant Of Los Angeles Politics Looks Back On His Career

Few people know the ins and outs of Los Angeles better than frequent AirTalk guest Zev Yaroslavsky, whose new memoir, “ Zev's Los Angeles: From Boyle Heights to the Halls of Power. A Political Memoir. ” chronicles his journey from young activist to elected official. The son of Ukrainian immigrants, Yaroslavsky has had an enormous impact on Southern California, first as a Los Angeles City Council member, then a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. His memoir charts his many political battles, from pushing back against the LAPD’s use of excessive force, to protecting the Santa Monica Mountains from development.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks to Zev Yaroslavsky , director of Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and former L.A. County supervisor and city councilmember, about his remarkable career, as explored in his new book “Zev's Los Angeles: From Boyle Heights to the Halls of Power. A Political Memoir.”

An Actor Prepares…And Gets Paid? Exploring The Idea Of ‘Audition Pay’

For actors, auditioning used to be relatively simple: prepare, go into a casting office, perform, and leave. Over the last decade, and particularly since the pandemic, the industry has moved primarily to self-tapes, where actors tape their auditions themselves at home. This requires a significant commitment: actors are now responsible for lighting and filming themselves, as well as finding someone to read with. While this model has its perks–as many takes as the actor wants, for example–actors also have some doubts. Not seeing actors in person means a casting director can invite many more performers to audition for a part, narrowing the odds of booking the job. In response to this shift in the industry, a group of grassroots activists are now focused on revitalizing a little-known, largely unenforced clause that has been in the actor’s union contracts for decades: audition pay. The language states, “If the performer is not given employment in the picture, the performer shall receive one-half (½) day of pay.” This, they argue, would reign in the excesses of the self-tape era, and provide a living for the majority of actors who are just getting by. What are the benefits of this proposal? And would it have some unintended consequences? Joining us to discuss are Thomas Ochoa , actor and founding volunteer of Auditions Are Work, a grassroots organizing group of SAG-AFTRA members and Jessica Daniels , casting director at Jessica Daniels Casting and member of the Casting Society. Also, we want to hear from you! If you’re an actor, how do you feel about the idea of audition pay? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

What's The ‘Wildest’ Encounter You've Ever Had With Your Significant Other's Family?

Most of us know what it feels like meeting a partner's family for the first time. You're often nervous, want to make a good impression, want them to like you and vice versa. But it's no shocker that many people find their partner's family... strange. Maybe they just don't do things the way you would, maybe they're completely out of touch, or maybe you just flat out don't get along. In Season 2 of LAist Studios’ podcast “WILD,” co-hosts Erick Galindo and Megan Tan share a fictional rom-com inspired by Erick’s real life about a grand gesture he made in the name of love that completely backfired, how he made the most of an awkward situation and what he learned about himself, and love, along the way. The podcast gets into wild family encounters in the name of love. Today on AirTalk, Eric and Megan join Larry to hear about your wildest encounter with a significant other's family! Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .