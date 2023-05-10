NY Rep. George Santos, Who Admitted To Fabricating Parts Of His Background, Now Faces Federal Corruption Charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos , the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story , has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including to buy designer clothes and to pay his credit cards and car payments. Joining us today on AirTalk is Ron Elving , NPR's senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, and Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Marymount Law School to discuss both the political and legal implications of the indictment.

With files from the Associated Press



Women’s Health Series: Improving ‘Cliteracy,’ Sexual Wellbeing And The Orgasm Gap

There are many so-called ‘gaps’ when it comes to women’s health – the knowledge gap, credibility gap, pain gap and more. There is also what some researchers and sex experts call the “orgasm gap” or “pleasure gap.” Sex can be a big point of contention and even disappointment for women. Studies have shown that while men in heterosexual relationships climax around 80% of the time during sexual encounters, that percentage drops significantly for women having sex with men. Today on AirTalk, we discuss these gaps, why they exist and what we can do about them to improve women’s sexual wellbeing and happiness. Joining to discuss is Laurie Mintz , professor of psychology at the University of Florida and author of “Becoming Cliterate: Why Orgasm Equality Matters and How to Get It” and Sherry Ross , OB GYN physician and author of “ She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health .” We also want to hear your thoughts and questions on the topic! Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Shares Lessons He’s Learned In New Memoir “Talk of Champions”

Three-time Sports Emmy-nominated analyst of TNT’s Inside the NBA and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith takes a unique perspective in his new memoir Talk of Champions. He uses the book to share how he personally grew as a result of those closest to him, including the likes of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, who all get a chapter including details of how they shaped who he is today. Within that he offers details on his upbringing in Queens, New York and eventually the game of basketball. Today on AirTalk, Larry talks to Kenny Smith, NBA commentator, former NBA player, and author of the new book “ Talk of Champions: Stories Of The People Who Made Me: A Memoir ” (Doubleday, 2023).

You can purchase a copy of Kenny’s book Talk of Champions here .

You’ve Got (So Much) Mail. Workers Are Spending The Majority Of Their Time Talking About Working

Tired of endless Zoom meetings, constant pinging, and an inbox that just won’t quit? You’re not alone. According to a recent study by Microsoft, employees spent 57% of their time using some kind of communications technology in the workplace as opposed to focusing on their work. Fielding a constant array of notifications can have a serious impact on productivity, and many employees are missing the opportunity to plan ahead, think strategically, and engage in deep work because their time is taken up responding to coworkers. Joining us to discuss what’s behind this and what we can do about it is Alec R. Levenson , Senior Research Scientist at the USC Marshall Center for Effective Organizations.

Queer LA: How Exclusion Shaped West Hollywood And What It Symbolizes Today