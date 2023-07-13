No Deal Reached Between SAG-AFTRA And Studios, Actors Prepare To Strike

The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike on Thursday. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said early Thursday that its decision on whether to join already striking screenwriters will be considered by leadership at a meeting later that day. A press conference announcing the decision is scheduled for noon Pacific. If the actors do go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions. The actors’ guild had previously authorized a strike by a nearly 98% margin. Issues in negotiations include the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the effects on residual pay brought on by the streaming ecosystem that has emerged in recent years. Joining us today on the show is Dominic Patten , senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline.

With files from the Associated Press

As The Hollywood Sign Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of Its Dedication, We Celebrate The Beloved Hike To Get There

Ask most Angelenos to list off the must-do activities for visitors or newcomers to L.A., and a lot of them are probably going to recommend hiking up to the Hollywood sign. The nine letters perched atop Mt. Lee, high above the Hollywood Hills, are among the city’s most recognizable landmarks, and this year the sign is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And while access to the sign and the trail that leads to it has been disputed in recent years, as locals in the Beachwood Canyon area have raised concerns about the amount of tourist traffic the sign draws to their neighborhood, 100 years might just be the perfect opportunity to take your first hike, if you’ve never done it, or reprise the hike another time in the hopes you might see something you missed last time.

Today on AirTalk, author and hiking expert John McKinney joins Larry to provide an expert’s guide to making the most of the Hollywood sign hike, including the best ways to go and points of interest along the way.

Longtime Journalists And Avid Birders Sing A Cautionary Tune In New Book About Dwindling North American Bird Populations

Over the last 50 years, a third of North America’s bird population has died off. If that sounds worrisome to you, well, you’re not alone. In their new book “ A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds ,” veteran journalists and birders Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal follow the teams of scientists, birders, and others working to preserve what remains of North America’s bird population. In a refashioned Airstream, Anders and Beverly traversed the continent, from East to West Coast and the islands of Hawai’i, and even into South America, to talk with hundreds of people across the bird world about their role in the conservation process. Through their travels, they discover the challenging juxtaposition of bird species collapsing at the same time that new innovations in genomics and technology can offer new ways to protect birds.

Today on AirTalk, we talk with the Gyllenhaals about their new book, what they learned from the people they met during their travels about bird conservation efforts, and why the next decade will be a pivotal one for birds.

What The California Reparations Task Force Is Recommending of the CA Legislature

Members of California’s Black reparations task force handed off their historic two-year report to state lawmakers late last month, beginning the next chapter in the long struggle to compensate the descendants of slavery. State legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom must agree for any money to be paid or for any policy changes to be adopted. The 1,100-page report details California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against Black residents. Ideas for repairing the harm range from formally apologizing to paying descendants of enslaved people for having suffered under racist actions such as over-policing and housing discrimination. The panel also recommended creating a new agency to oversee reparations efforts. Joining us to discuss the recommendations is Kamilah Moore , chair of the California Reparations Task Force , who is also an attorney and justice scholar.

With files from the Associated Press

Dodgers, Angels Settle In For Home Stretch Of Season With Playoff Sights Set Following All-Star Break

The first half of the 2023 MLB season is officially in the books following Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Seattle, which the National League All-Stars took 3-2 over the American League All-Stars -- the National League’s first All-Star Game win since 2012. The Dodgers and Angels sent a total of eight players between them -- five from the Dodgers and three from the Angels -- but only two players made any noise during the game. Dodgers’ slugger J.D. Martinez went 2-2 in his plate appearances, and Angels reliever Carlos Estevez struck out two of three batters in a single inning of relief work. Now, the teams’ eyes shift to the push for the postseason. Through 81 games, the Dodgers sit tied for first place in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Angels sit seven games back of the division lead and just a game under .500 at 45-46 -- not ideal, but still in the hunt.

Today on AirTalk, baseball writer and author Molly Knight is with us to preview the second half of the 2023 MLB season and tell us what each team needs to do to secure themselves a chance to chase the Commissioner’s Trophy in the postseason

TV-Talk: ‘What We Do In The Shadows,’ ‘The Horror Of Dolores Roach,’ Plus An Emmy Nominations Recap

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks television with Angie Han , TV critic for the Hollywood Reporter, and Jen Chaney , television critic for Vulture.



This week’s shows include:

