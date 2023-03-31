New York Grand Jury Indicts Trump, How Does This Impact Other Cases He’s Facing?

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the indictment are two former federal prosecutors, Loyola Law School professor of criminal law Laurie Levenson and Meghan Blanco , criminal defense lawyer based in Laguna-Niguel.

Mark Ridley Thomas Is The Latest LA Politician Convicted On Corruption Charges. How Does City Council Move Forward?

A jury Thursday found prominent Los Angeles politician Mark Ridley-Thomas guilty of bribery and conspiracy in his federal corruption trial. Jurors also found Ridley-Thomas guilty of one count of mail fraud and four counts of wire fraud. He was found not guilty on one mail fraud count and 11 wire fraud counts. Ridley-Thomas “defrauded the people of the county,“ U.S. Attorney Martín Estrada said after the jury handed down the verdicts. “Anytime a politician engages in corruption and breaches his duty of trust to the public, it is a great crime that must be brought to justice.” Frank Stoltze , civics and democracy correspondent for LAist, and Sara Sadhwani , politics professor at Pomona College and commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, join guest host Julia Paskin to discuss the latest. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

LA County’s COVID Eviction Protections Are No Longer After Today. What Are Your Rights?

Los Angeles County’s eviction protections for renters harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic end on Friday after being in effect for three years. Housing advocates and elected officials worry that the expiring rules could lead to an eviction crisis in April. But for many renters, that crisis has already arrived.

Local COVID-19 protections have not stopped landlords from evicting renters. In recent months, filings in L.A. eviction courts have started to match and even exceed pre-pandemic levels. Data also shows that by late 2022, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department was serving evictions at rates similar to those seen in years leading up to the pandemic. David Wagner , reporter covering housing for LAist, and Jennifer Baez-Silva , supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, join guest host Julia Paskin to discuss what tenants should know about their rights moving forward. If you have a question, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

For more of David's reporting and resources, visit LAist.com/rent .

For more resources, go to Stay Housed LA or The Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles websites.



FilmWeek: ‘Air: Courting A Legend,’ ‘Tetris,’ ‘Unzipped: An autopsy of American Inequality’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn Interviews Actor Kyra Sedgwick About Directing Her New Film ‘Space Oddity’

Kyra Segwick has a plethora of on screen performance credits, including TV crime series The Closer and comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now, taking her talents behind-the-scenes, Sedgwick is making her first directorial debut in the Sci-Fi rom-com movie Space Oddity, a film about a young man traveling to Mars… or not. John Horn sits down with Sedgwick to talk about the film and how she feels about her new role behind the cameras.