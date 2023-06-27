New Report Finds FBI And Homeland Security Failures Ahead Of Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol , according to the chairman of a Senate panel, adding that they are releasing a new report on the intelligence failures ahead of the insurrection on Tuesday. The report details how the agencies failed to recognize and warn of the potential for violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters openly planned the siege in messages and forums online. Among the multitude of intelligence that was overlooked was a December 2020 tip to the FBI that members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys planned to be in Washington, D.C., for the certification of Joe Biden’s victory and their “plan is to literally kill people,” the report said. Joining to discuss the latest is Billy House , congressional reporter for Bloomberg News. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

With files from the Associated Press .

There’s A New California State Budget Deal – We Break It Down

Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democrats who control the California state Legislature agreed late Monday on how to spend $310.8 billion over the next year, endorsing a plan that covers a nearly $32 billion budget deficit without raiding the state’s savings account. The nation’s most populous state has had combined budget surpluses of well over $100 billion in the past few years, using that money to greatly expand government. But this year, revenues slowed as inflation soared and the stock market struggled. California gets most of its revenue from taxes paid by the wealthy, making it more vulnerable to changes in the economy than other states. Last month, the Newsom administration estimated the state’s spending would exceed revenues by over $30 billion. The budget, which lawmakers are scheduled to vote on this week, covers that deficit by cutting some spending — about $8 billion — while delaying other spending and shifting some expenses to other funds. The plan would borrow $6.1 billion and would set aside $37.8 billion in reserves, the most ever. Joining us to discuss the latest are Nicole Nixon , who covers politics and government for CapRadio and Alexei Koseff , who covers Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Legislature and California government for CalMatters.

With files from the Associated Press .

Escape From The Ivory Tower: Have You Left, Or Are You Thinking About Leaving Academia?

Academia’s brutal job market is legendary. After years of blood, sweat and tears to get a PhD, the uncertainty of finding a landing place for one’s talents can have folks fleeing for more stable ground. The few jobs available receive hundreds of applications, and applicants are expected to pick up and move anywhere they’re lucky enough to receive an offer. If, against the odds, one manages to land a tenure-track position, there’s no guarantee that they will actually end up with tenure. They’re also stuck with the hard realities of the position: administrative duties that crowd out research time, and a work-life balance that causes many to burn out. Joining us to discuss the transition is Karen Kelsky , founder and CEO of The Professor Is In, which provides advice and consulting services on the academic job search, as well as on academic and post-academic careers. But we want to hear from you! Have you left academia, or are you thinking about it? What was your experience? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Will The San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expand? A New Bid Hopes So

In late May, a new bill authored by Congresswoman Judy Chu, recommends adding more than 100,000 acres to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. The bill would help preserve a rich ecological area at the foothills of Los Angeles County. The expansion would allow the U.S. Forest Service to protect more wilderness areas, preserve 46 miles of river system and improve access for nearly 15 million Americans. United States Representative Judy Chu and United States Senator Alex Padilla have taken their bid to President Biden in the form of a letter, asking him to “recognize the importance of these lands” by issuing a presidential proclamation under the Antiquities Act of 1906.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Congresswoman Judy Chu , representative of LA’s 28th district and Daniel Rossman , California deputy director of The Wilderness Society. Do you live along the proposed area of expansion? What do you think of it? We want to hear from you. Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Why Are Some Kids Picky Eaters And What Should You Do About It?

It’s never surprising when a kid refuses to eat their vegetables or meatloaf. Generally, kids are notoriously picky eaters. This can be frustrating for parents and guardians not only making sure they get the proper nutrition they need, but also that they’re open to experiencing new things. So whether a kid’s picky eating is a minor annoyance or serious nutritional concern, are there things we can do to reshape our kids’ relationship with food? Joining to discuss is Nancy Zucker , professor of psychiatry and