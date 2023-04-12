New EPA Proposal Would Mean Two-Thirds Of New Cars Need To Be Electric In The Next Decade

The Biden administration is proposing strict new automobile pollution limits that would require as many as two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales. The proposed regulation, announced Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency, would set tailpipe emissions limits for the 2027 through 2032 model years that are the strictest ever imposed — and call for far more new EV sales than the auto industry agreed to less than two years ago. If finalized next year as expected, the plan would represent the strongest push yet toward a once almost unthinkable shift from gasoline-powered cars and trucks to battery-powered vehicles. Joining to discuss the latest is Camila Domonoske, who covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk, and K Venkatesh Prasad, senior vice president of research and chief innovation officer at the Center for Automotive Research.

With files from the associated press

What Are 4-H Programs And How Do They Impact Kids’ Development?

Hands-on learning programs known as 4-H programs are found across the country in virtually every state. 4-H is often associated with agriculture and livestock, but it spans well beyond that and welcomes kids and teens to join . Programs can be found in both rural and urban communities. National headlines about 4-H circulated after the story of a Shasta County girl who wanted to keep the goat she raised went viral. Now, there's a lawsuit involved and some are raising concerns about the programs and their history. But for many people, 4-H was a key component to their development as a kid. Joining us to discuss is Gabriel Rosenberg , associate professor at Duke University and author of the book " The 4-H Harvest " (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2015).

The Latest On Proposed Colorado River Cuts And What It Could Mean For California

The Biden administration released an environmental analysis Tuesday that outlined two ways that seven Western states and tribes reliant on the overtapped Colorado River could cut their use, but declined to publicly take a side on the best option. One option would be more beneficial to California and some tribes along the river that have high-priority rights to the river's water. The second option is likely to be more favorable to Nevada and Arizona, who share the river's Lower Basin with California and say it's time for an approach that more fairly spreads the pain of cuts. That approach would force cuts on a proportional basis, when water levels at key reservoirs along the river dip below a certain point. The Interior Department defended its authority to make sure basic needs such as drinking water and hydropower generated from the river are met — even if it means setting aside the priority system. We dive into the proposals and the implications today on AirTalk with Felicia Marcus , visiting fellow at Stanford University's Water in the West Program, Christopher Flavelle , climate adaptation reporter at the New York Times, and Adel Hagekhalil , general manager and chief executive officer for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

