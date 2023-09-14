NASA Releases New UFO Report, Appoints New UFO Research Director

NASA said Thursday that the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived.

The space agency released the findings after a yearlong study into UFOs.

In its 33-page report, an independent team commissioned by NASA cautioned that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials said NASA’s involvement should help reduce the stigma around what it calls UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena. We discussed the latest with John Crassidis, professor of innovation and director of the Center for Space Cyber Strategy and Cyber Security at the University of Buffalo and previously worked at NASA.

The Justice System Is In Desperate Need Of Court Reporters – Here’s How The Shortage Is Impacting LA County

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is experiencing a significant shortage of court reporters. The court is now revamping its recruiting and retention incentives as an effort to bring more court reporters in. The lack of court reporters can mean those in court don’t have access to verbatim records, and those working in the court system say that threatens their proceedings. Joining to discuss the state of the shortage, what’s being done to combat it and the various impacts is David Slayton , executive officer and clerk of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, and Samantha P. Jessner, presiding judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. If you work in the court system or have been affected by the shortage and have thoughts, give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

The Expanse Of The Universe Can Be Scary To Consider. Renowned Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s New Book Wants To Make Sense Of It For Everyone

A new book by acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and science journalist Lindsey Nyx Walker titled “To Infinity And Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery” offers a brief history of how the universe works and makes sense of pop culture science through an easy-to-read format for folks who aren’t experts in the field. The book answers conundrums like what color the Sun is and tries to make sense of space travel we’ve seen through media (i.e. H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine, Doctor Who, Star Wars).

Today on AirTalk, Larry sits down with Neil deGrasse Tyson to hear how the book is able to wrangle up complex concepts in a book and offer some of the science behind our universe. Have a question for deGrasse Tyson about his book? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@LAist.com .

Iconic Seaside Restaurant Gladstone’s Will Be Redeveloped – What Are Your Memories, And Some Of Your Other Favorite Beachfront Spots?

Gladstone’s in the Pacific Palisades has been an iconic spot for seafood and cocktails for over fifty years. Many a visitor has chowed down on a crab leg and sipped a Mai Tai while enjoying expansive views of the Pacific from its deck. Gladstone’s current operator, the estate of former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, will be relinquishing control of its operations on September 15th and sometime next year, construction will begin on a replacement designed by Frank Gehry with a restaurant operated by Wolfgang Puck. In the meantime, LA County is “finalizing an agreement with an operator that will allow Gladstones to remain open until the developer of the new restaurant is ready to start construction.” But as this era of Gladstone’s comes to a close, we want to know: what are your favorite memories of the restaurant? And, beyond that, what are some of your favorite (and iconic) seaside dining options in Southern California? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

TV Talk: 6 Shows To Watch Including ‘The Other Black Girl,’ ‘One Piece,’ ‘Killing It’ Season 2 & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week Larry talks to The Hollywood Reporter TV critic Angie Han , and Marcus Jones , awards editor for TV & Film at IndieWire.

