Michelin Announced Its Coveted Stars For 2023 – Long Beach’s Heritage Is Added

Every chef or cook dreams of someday being recognized by the Michelin Guide for their cooking. Now, six restaurants in the state will receive their stars. Of the two restaurants recognized in Southern California, one of them is in Long Beach and had previously received Michelin Plate nods, but never a star. The recognition is one that many chefs dream of, but it’s also one that can be taken away. While the exact scoring criteria is somewhat mysterious, inspectors are always looking for consistency and quality of food products.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the new Michelin recognitions is Anne Marie Panoringan , contributing food writer for LAist and former food columnist for Voice Of OC.

If You Can’t Take A Proper Vacation, A Staycation Might Be A Better Alternative Than You Think

Of course we’d prefer to be lounging on a beach chair in the Caribbean while sipping a cocktail with a name like Coco Loco. But is that always feasible? Not really. With the high cost of air travel, limited vacation days, and the general hassle of logistics, many of us opt to stay home. But psychologists and researchers say there is much to be gained from a “staycation.” In fact, having a deliberate mindset about a staycation can actually improve your wellbeing. Today on AirTalk, we’re talking about how to make the most of your staycation with Cassie Holmes , professor of marketing at UCLA and author of the book “Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most.” How do you craft a staycation? What are the benefits you feel after one? We want to hear from you! Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

For Doctors, Age May Not Just Be A Number

In a recent essay in the Wall Street Journal adapted from their book Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces That Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape Our Health, Anupam B. Jena and Christopher Worsham break down the numbers on the effectiveness of older doctors versus younger ones. Looking at Medicare data, the authors concluded that there is a difference in patient outcomes based on a number of factors, including their age. One of the big takeaways: if doctors over 60 years old took care of 1,000 patients, “13 patients who died in their care would have survived had they been cared for by the under-40 doctors.” Age isn’t the only thing the study looked at–it also broke down the numbers on outcomes for doctors who see many patients versus doctors who see fewer. It turns out that doctors who see more patients have better outcomes, and older doctors who see a higher volume of patients erased the age gap in mortality rates. Joining us to discuss what might be behind these numbers is Anupam B. Jena , economist, physician, professor at Harvard Medical School, and host of the Freakonomics, MD podcast and Christopher Worsham , researcher, pulmonologist, and critical care physician at Harvard. The two are co-authors of the book, Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces That Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape Our Health .

Like Karaoke, But Good – What’s Your Favorite Cover Song?