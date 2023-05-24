Metro Regional Connector, Connecting Azusa To Long Beach And Santa Monica To East LA, Opens Next Month

The much anticipated rail line that will connect Azusa to Long Beach and Santa Monica to East Los Angeles will open on June 16. The regional connector will also make transfers easier for people using other lines. The Red, Gold, Expo and Purple lines will all stop at 7th and Metro. Public meetings on the regional connector began way back in 2009 , but construction on the 1.9-mile regional connector didn't even start until 2014. The work required years of street closures snarling downtown L.A. traffic. With an initial projected cost of $709 to $910 million, the project ultimately topped $1.6 billion. Joining to discuss the project and what it means for regional transportation is Rachel Uranga , staff writer covering transportation and mobility for the LA Times, Conan Cheung, Metro’s chief operations officer, and Hilda Solis , Los Angeles County Supervisor representing the first district. We want to hear from you! If you’re a metro rider, what has your experience been as of late? What are you seeing? Do you have concerns about safety? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

With files from LAist. Read the full story here

What’s The Verdict On Jury Duty?

Several members of the AirTalk team have been summoned for jury duty recently, which got us thinking about the process. According to a 2017 Pew Research Survey , two-thirds of Americans view serving on a jury as “part of what it means to be a good citizen.” For such an important public service, many folks don’t fully understand how it works. How are people selected? What are lawyers looking for? Joining us to pull back the curtain on jury selection is Kathy Kellermann, president of ComCon, a litigation, trial and jury consulting firm based in Los Angeles. But we also want to hear from you: what was your experience like serving on a jury, or during the selection process? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com . Please include your name and location.

LA Sheriff Orders Deputies To Show Gang Tattoos And Submit Interviews To The Inspector General

Last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna ordered his officers to submit interviews to the Inspector General Max Huntsman in an ongoing investigation into alleged deputy gangs. In a departure from his predecessor, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Sheriff Luna said he supports the investigation and will cooperate with the requests from the inspector general’s office. Back in March, the Civilian Oversight Commission issued a report that said gangs have existed in the LAPD for over 50 years . Deputies unions and organization are pushing back, concerned with the investigative approach from Huntsman's office, which has been described as threatening. It remains to be seen whether Luna’s order for deputies to cooperate will change the gang culture within the Los Angeles Police Department. Joining us today on AirTalk is Sean Kennedy , Civilian Oversight Commission Chair and executive director of Center for Juvenile Law & Policy at Loyola Law School, Will Aitchison , lead negotiator for Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, and Justin Levitt , professor of law at Loyola Marymount Law School.

True Crime Podcast Examines An LA SWAT Raid That Left Officer Dead And What It Says About Criminal Justice

The true crime podcast series "Night Raid," examines a tragic SWAT raid that left officer Shaun Diamond dead in 2014. It's a largely untold LA story because the coverage of the killing and two trials has been limited. "Night Raid" takes a closer look at the case The People vs. David Martinez, which is more complicated than meets the eye. Oscar and Emmy winning documentarian and Executive Producer of "Night Raid" Kary Antholis and writer and host Molly Miller join us on AirTalk to discuss the podcast. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

“Night Raid” airs on Laist Saturdays at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Episode four airs this weekend, May 27 and May 28.

Have A Case Of The Wedding Toast Jitters? You’re Not Alone