Mayor Karen Bass Will Deliver Her First State Of The City Address Tonight

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will deliver her first State of the City address Monday night ahead of releasing her city budget proposal. Homelessness and housing is likely to be top of mind during the speech, along with crime and policing. Bass says she wants to rebuild the Los Angeles Police Department after major retention and recruiting challenges. Today on AirTalk, we preview the address with Frank Stoltze , civics and democracy correspondent for LAist 89.3. We also want to hear from you! What do you most want to hear Bass speak about in terms of city priorities? Share by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

California’s Wet Winter Stunts The Work Of Bees – How Will It Affect Agriculture?

After an epically wet winter in California, wildflowers are in full bloom but the bees have been slow to emerge from their hive. The challenge is one of many faced by America’s beekeepers following the unusually wet winter that ravaged California’s farm country, which feeds much of the nation. Most commercial beekeepers send their bees to California early in the year to help pollinate its $5 billion-a-year almond crop, then move them elsewhere to pollinate commodities ranging from avocados to cherries or to the Midwest to produce honey. This rotation of bees has been delayed because of the weather and brings growing concerns around one crop in particular, Almond. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the state of bees is Boris Baer , professor of entomology at UC Riverside, Brock Ashurst , apiarist at Brock Ashurst Bees in El Centro, and Josette Lewis, chief scientific officer for the Almond Board of California.

Triple Play: Slow Start For The Dodgers? Checking On The Start Of Baseball Season

The Dodgers may be off to a slow start this season, but hey we’re only a couple weeks into baseball season so far. So we’re convening AirTalk’s Triple Play to break down what we should know about the standings. Lots to talk about, including the team’s 2023 strategy. Plus, Cody Bellinger, once a rising Dodgers star who became injury plagued, returned to L.A . over the weekend, this time wearing a Cubs uniform. And the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani continues to impress, even breaking a new franchise record last week against the Nationals. Larry Mantle is joined by Nick Roman, host of LAist’s “All Things Considered,” and A Martinez, host of NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

New Study Finds Decline In Secondary School Violence, So What'd We Do Right?

A new study published in the World Journal of Pediatrics found that there was a decline in violence and weapon possession across California schools over the last 18 years. These findings were proven to be found in at least 95% of schools, a decline study co-author Ron Avi Astor has attributed to social welfare and awareness campaigns across the state.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the numbers and why this may be the case with Ron Avi Astor , UCLA Professor of Social Welfare & study co-author, and Art Garcia, school psychologist at Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District & adjunct professor Educational Psychology at CSULB.

What Does It Mean To Be American In Los Angeles?

Our Being American series asks LAist’s readers and listeners to help define what it means to be American in Los Angeles. Through personal essays, the series has shown us the infinite forms that “Americanness” can take in this dazzling, complicated city. In the latest piece, "Growing Up All-American In Koreatown," writer Litzy Martinez, pens a love letter to Koreatown, "where Mexico and Central America meet South Korea.” Growing up there was an “incredible privilege,” but not without its complications: in a neighborhood of immigrants, what does it mean to become American? We encourage listeners to check out her essay, and to share their own stories with LAist here . Joining us to discuss the series is Leslie Berestein Rojas , immigrant communities correspondent for LAist.

