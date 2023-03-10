Masters Of Taste Returns To Rose Bowl With Gourmet Food And Drink For A Good Cause

Next month at the Rose Bowl, more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists will set up shop on its hallowed field to share gourmet food and drink creations with thousands of foodies who will be attending the 2023 “ Masters of Taste ” event. All proceeds go towards Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena to aid in the fight to end homelessness Hosting this year’s event are Chef Michael Reed and his wife Kwini Reed, who own Poppy + Rose in Downtown L.A. as well as Poppy & Seed in Anaheim.

Today on AirTalk, Chef Michael and Kwini join us to talk about what festival-goers can expect along the 50 yard line at the Rose Bowl, the dishes they’ll be serving up and what inspired them, and why community work is so important to their overall mission.

For more information on the “Masters of Taste” event, click here .

The ‘Pineapple Express’ Is Coming…

If after that last storm you were hoping you'd finally have more time to fix that hole in your roof before water started pouring through it again, you're out of luck. And in some areas, you have to be cautious.

Southern California is in for yet another drenching as an atmospheric river moves into the region. We'll start to see rain late Thursday, but it should wrap up by early Saturday. Those in Santa Barbara should be ready for flooding.

Today on AirTalk, we are joined by LAist science reporter and host of the podcast “The Big Burn” , Jacob Margolis , to discuss his reporting and the potential affects to look out for from this month’s upcoming atmospheric river.

With files from LAist, you can find Jacob’s latest reporting here .

New Book “Red Carpet Oscars” Chronicles History & Reshaping Of Celebrity Fashion On Hollywood’s Biggest Night

When you think of the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, there’s a lot that comes to mind. You got the red carpet, paparazzi, and their subjects—celebrities wearing designer dresses and suits. Dijanna Mulhearn brings these motifs together when talking about Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, in her new book “Red Carpet Oscars.” The book offers a chronological breakdown of over ninety years of fashion worn during the Oscars, its evolution, and how celebrities’ prep truly encapsulates the phrase 'making a statement.'

Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross talks about celebrity fashion at the Academy Awards with Dijanna Mulhearn, author of the new book “ Red Carpet Oscars .”

1 of 11 — 1937 Oscars Jean Harlow and Loretta Young.jpg 2 of 11 — 1947 Oscars Olivia de Havilland and Marcus Goodrich.jpg 3 of 11 — 1947 Oscars Anne Baxter and Lionel Barrymore.jpg 4 of 11 — 1947 Oscars James Stewart and Nina Foch.jpg 5 of 11 — 1950 Oscars Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis.jpg 6 of 11 — 1950 Oscars Esther Williams and Gene Kelly.jpg 7 of 11 — 1952 Oscars Fred Zinneman, Janice Rule, and Sol Lesser.jpg 8 of 11 — 1953 Oscars Kenichiro Yoshida and Leslie Caron.jpg 9 of 11 — 1953 Oscars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.jpg 10 of 11 — 1953 Oscars Joan Crawford.jpg 11 of 11 — 1953 Oscars Janet Gaynor.jpg

AirTalk’s FilmWeek: 2023 Oscar Preview

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics are live at the Orpheum Theater in DownTown Los Angeles to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations from best screenplay to best picture. We’ll hear which films are the critics’ favorites and which ones they think will take home the top prizes.