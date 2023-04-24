Making Sense Of L.A. County’s Proposed $43 Billion Budget

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week adopted a preliminary $43 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. L.A. county has the largest municipal budget in the United States, exceeding that of many states. The proposed 2023-24 plan offers $692 million toward homeless services and $288 toward “alternatives to incarceration.” Another large portion – $1.6 billion to $3 billion – will be allocated toward resolving an estimated 3,000 sexual assault claims at county facilities. And, $1.059 billion is recommended for the county’s probation system, which is expected to undergo an “overhaul.” Budget hearings start in May, with a tentative adoption date planned for October.

Today on AirTalk, we break down the budget with LA Times reporter covering the Los Angeles government Rebecca Ellis , L.A. County supervisor representing the 5th district Kathryn Barger , and L.A. County Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport .

Fox News Announces It’s Parting Ways With Host Tucker Carlson -- How Will The Departure Of Its Most Popular Personality Affect The Embattled Network?

Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting. The network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday. Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack. There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving. “Fox News Tonight” will air in Carlson's 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being. Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with NPR Media Correspondent, David Folkenflik and reporter covering the White House and Washington for POLITICO, Daniel Lippman .

With files from the Associated Press.

Montana Approves A Bill To Ban TikTok – If Passed, How Would It Actually Work?

Montana’s House has approved a Bill that, if passed, would ban social media app TikTok from operating in the state. The move is bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America many national lawmakers envision due to concerns over potential Chinese spying. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over worries it could hand over user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on the platform. TikTok has said it has a plan to protect U.S. user data. Joining us today on AirTalk is Shaylee Ragar , state house reporter for Montana Public Radio, and Alex Alben , law lecturer at UCLA; currently teaching classes Internet Law and Privacy Law; former Chief Privacy Officer for the state of Washington.

With files from the Associated Press.

Sex-Specific Brain Signals Drive Obesity Differently In Men And Women, According To New Study

It may not surprise you to hear that there are different driving factors behind obesity in men versus women. But a new study led by UCLA researchers that was recently published in the journal Brain Communication used MRI imaging to explore those differences, and specifically to examine what brain activity in men and women could tell us about underlying factors of obesity.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by the study’s senior author, Arpana Gupta, about what she and her colleagues found while conducting their research, and how it could help us tailor specific interventions to better address obesity.

