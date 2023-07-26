Legal Overhaul Disrupts Israeli Politics And Leads To Nationwide Protests

The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s legal system — part of a broader plan that has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community. The plan seeks to weaken the country’s Supreme Court and transfer more powers to the parliament. Supporters say Israel’s unelected judges wield too much power. But opponents say the judges play an important oversight role, and that the plan will push Israel toward autocratic rule. Despite the fraught atmosphere, Netanyahu’s allies say they are moving forward on the overhaul.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Dov Waxman , director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and Gilbert Foundation Professor of Israel Studies.

Should Parents Be Notified When Students Choose A Different Gender Identity At School?

School districts, parents and instructors are clashing over policies surrounding gender identity. The question at hand: if a student chooses to use a different gender identity at school, should parents be notified? Some districts, like Chino Valley Unified, have voted in favor of proposals to notify parents. But some say that poses a threat to the safety and privacy of students. That’s the argument State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond made at the Chino meeting before being cut off by the school board president. On the other hand, many parents say they have a right to information about their child’s health and well being. Today on AirTalk, clinicians who work with families and kids share thoughts on these types of policies and their potential impacts. Erica E. Anderson , clinical psychologist and international expert on transgender health, and John Sovec , licensed therapist, expert in providing affirmative care for LGBTQIA+ youth and author of “ Out: A Parents Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond ,” join to discuss. What are your thoughts? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

New LA City Councilmember Imelda Padilla On Her Priorities And Restoring Faith In Local Government

Now that Imelda Padilla has won the special election for LA’s City Council District 6 in the San Fernando Valley, what’s first on her agenda? The 35-year-old local leader has been deeply involved with the people and organizations of her community for the past two decades. She beat out Marisa Alcaraz earlier this month to fill the seat that’s been vacant since former councilmember Nury Martinez resigned last year.

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles City Councilmember Imelda Padilla is with us to talk about her top priorities as she settles into her new seat on the city council, and how she plans to help restore the faith of both her constituents and the residents of the City of Los Angeles in local government.

LA's City Forest Officer Joins To Discuss Urban Forestry Goals. Why They're More Complicated Than You Might Think

In 2019, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hired a new position. That role was a city forest officer who'd focus on integrating an equitable approach to the city's urban forestry goals. Some of these goals came out of L.A.'s Green New Deal and included things like planting tens of thousands of new trees, increasing tree canopy at least 50% by 2028, and increasing urban forestry funding. All these things seem fairly straightforward, but it's more complicated than you might think. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated efforts. LA City Forest Officer Rachel Malarich joins Larry to discuss the goals and why they're important in a changing climate. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Nightlife Is Starting To Turn Into Dusk Life—Why Are Folks Starting To Go Out & Head Home Earlier?

Are night owls becoming a dying breed? That’s the question one might ask when checking out local events details, seeing the festivities start closer to 6 PM than midnight. A recent piece from The Wall Street Journal actually expanded on this observation, identifying some consumer hotspots like restaurants and concerts throughout the country that have made conscious decisions to close earlier due to consumer demands. It’s a trend that may not necessarily have a qualitative or quantitative answer yet, so we pose the question to you— are you starting to set evening plans at much earlier times nowadays? Are you a business owner who’s noticing this kind of shift and is adjusting to meet consumers where they’re at? Tell us about it, join the conversation by calling us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@LAist.com .