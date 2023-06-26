Latest On Russia After Wagner Group’s 2-Day Rebellion

The greatest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power fizzled out after the rebellious mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat. The brief revolt, though, exposed vulnerabilities among Russian government forces, with Wagner Group soldiers under the command of Yevgeny Prigozhin able to move unimpeded into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advance hundreds of kilometers (miles) toward Moscow. Under a deal announced Saturday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prigozhin will go to neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped. The government also said it would not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part, while those who did not join in were to be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. Putin had previously vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising. In a televised speech to the nation, he called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason.” How will this affect the conflict in Ukraine going forward? And what will the political fallout in Russia be? Joining us to discuss is Syracuse University professor of political science Brian Taylor and Oleh Shamshur, nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council, an international affairs think-tank based in Washington DC.

With files from the Associated Press.

Grandparents Are Often The Go-To Babysitters – What Happens When Boundaries Are Crossed?

Grandparents are often the go-to babysitters for their grandchildren, and it makes sense. There’s convenience, trust, and most of the time, grandparents relish spending time with their grandkids. Even when all that is true though, sometimes the expectations can be too much. Grandparents are juggling their own obligations and many are still working themselves. These feelings of ambivalence can lead to some pretty complicated family dynamics, as this recent Wall Street Journal column explains. Today on AirTalk, we want to hear your experiences with grandparent childcare. Maybe you’re a grandparent who’s fed up. Maybe you’re a parent who’s navigating a complicated intergenerational relationship. Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com to share your experiences. Joining to discuss is James S. Bates , grandparenting researcher and associate professor of family and consumer science at Ohio State University.

Toxins Released By Gas Stoves Are As Bad A Second-Hand Smoke, New Study Finds

A new study from Stanford University reveals gas stoves release alarming levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. Researchers say there is no safe amount of benzene, and have even compared exposure of the chemical to inhaling second-hand smoke. The Stanford study is the first of its kind to study benzene emissions from gas stoves. Induction cooktops, they found, emit no detectable levels of benzene. While the study is new, the battle over gas stove regulations is not. Last year, Los Angeles passed a law banning most gas appliances in new construction. Joining us today on AirTalk is Yannai Kashtan , lead author on the study and graduate student in earth system science at Stanford University and Tucker Perkins , president and CEO of Propane Education & Research Council.

A New Book Traces Far Right Extremism Back To The John Birch Society

In its heyday in the 1960s, The John Birch Society had as many as 100,000 dues-paying members, an extraordinary number for a group considered by the establishment to be on the fringes of political thought. Known for its belief in a far-reaching communist conspiracy that threatened the American way of life, the group was painted as "far removed from common sense" by William F. Buckley Jr., editor of the National Review. But according to a new book by George Washington University Political Historian Matthew Dallek , the Society has had an enormous impact on American political life as, over the decades, the Republican party courted its votes, giving the far right a voice in the political process. Dallek’s book takes us from the sixties to the present moment, arguing that the victory of Trump over the Republican establishment can be traced back to the Birchers.