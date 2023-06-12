Latest On Reddit As Third Party Apps & Prominent Subreddits Protest The End Of Free API Access

Reddit communities are influx this morning as a result of a recent policy by the platform, making third party developers pay for access. The site is arguing that they must be “fairly paid” in order to continue supporting third parties, while the case for third parties is that their apps help make the platform easier to navigate for redditors, which has assisted in build the site’s popularity. With many of the sites most notable subreddits (i.e. r/sports, r/funny, r/gaming, etc.) having sided on third party developers—what’s the best course of action for Reddit? Will they take a similar approach that Elon Musk did once he got a hold of Twitter, scrapping the free API access? Will they fold under pressure? Joining us to talk about the latest details on this dispute is Sarah Needleman , tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

Many LGBTQ+ Travelers Take Extra Precautions When Going Abroad

The landscape might be jaw dropping, awe-inspiring. But what happens when the culture is hostile to LGBTQ+ travelers? Many travelers have their concerts when going abroad, and those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community often need to take extra precautions, especially when traveling to places where their mere existence is a crime. There are more than 60 countries that criminalize consensual same-sex relations. But travel companies who cater to the LGBTQ+ community say demand for travel is increasing and travel operators are determined to give their clientele the experience they deserve, one that is fun and still safe. Joining us today on AirTalk is Dan Ware, founder of Toto Tours, and Ed Salvato , LGBTQ Travel Expert. We also want to hear from you. Are you part of the LGBTQ+ community and a world-traveler? Do you choose countries based on how safe you would be? Do you feel more inclined to hide your gender identity and self-expression?

Why Is It So Hard To Remember Some Of Our Most Euphoric Moments?

Whenever you’re at a live show, I’m sure you are deciding between two perspectives: should I capture some of this in video or would it be better to watch and be completely in the moment? For the “in the moment” crowd, there is a harsh reality that can come after completely immersing yourself… and that’s trying to remember most of the night. TIME magazine recently detailed this issue for fans struggling with recalling live events after folks had foggy memories after watching Taylor Swift perform—so what’s behind the memory troubles when you’re so overly stimulated by a live event? Let’s dig into that.

Joining us today to talk about this phenomenon is Veronica Galván, professor of psychology at the University of San Diego.

Anticipation Is Making Me Wait…To Find Out If I Got Into My College Of Choice: Navigating College Waitlists

By now, most prospective college students have received their decision letters, and those students who were placed on waitlists have likely gotten the call one way or another. But the waitlist process can be a confusing one for parents and students alike. Different universities have different procedures, and information on exactly what the process entails can be hard to find.

After an LAist listener wrote in asking our higher education reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez some questions about how to help his daughter navigate the sometimes anxiety-inducing waitlist process, he decided to put together a guide for parents to help their kids navigate the waitlist process, should they find themselves on one after college decisions go out.

Today on AirTalk, Adolfo joins guest host Austin Cross to talk about what prompted him to create this guide, and we’ll also talk with Irena Smith, a Bay Area-based college admissions consultant and former admissions officer at Stanford University, about how different colleges and universities handle their waitlists, and hear some tips for parents and students on navigating the process.

Is Player One Finally Ready? What’s Going On In The World Of Virtual Reality.

Despite the dizzying leaps of technology we’ve become used to, not all predictions from science-fiction have come true. Specifically, the limitless virtual reality playground promised by books like Ready Player One has yet to emerge. But with the upcoming release of its newest technology, the Vision Pro Headset, Apple may have brought us one step closer. Coined a “spacial computer,” the headset is designed for augmented or mixed reality. It’s a far cry from the clumsy high-profile virtual reality failures of the nineties, like the Nintendo Virtual Boy. With the release of this splashy new product, what is the state of extended reality–a term which encompasses augmented and virtual reality–right now? Joining us to discuss the long history of extended reality, where the technology is at, and where it’s going is Brian Heater , hardware editor at TechCrunch.

High School Theater Is Evolving, But Teachers Are Worried About Censorship