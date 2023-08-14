Latest On Maui Fires + The Lessons We Can Learn From 2018 Greece Fires

Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following ferocious wildfires on Maui, as search and rescue crews scoured neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings charred by flames that galloped a mile a minute. The blazes, which consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina , are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, with a toll of 96 . Two fires have not yet been completely contained, according to an update from Maui County late Sunday. Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest with Costas Synolakis , professor of engineering at USC. He wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal titled “ The Fire in Maui and the Lesson of Greece ”. He’s joining us from Greece. and Scott Dance , global weather writer for The Washington Post.

With files from the Associated Press

First Day Back For LAUSD Students, What Are Parents, Teachers, and Students Concerned About Heading Into The New Year?

Today marks the first day of the new school year for the largest district in California, LAUSD. Schools like Fontana Unified, Corona-Norco Unified, and the Moreno Valley school district started earlier this month, and others like Long Beach Unified aren’t scheduled to begin until August 30th. However, they’re all facing the similar issue of absenteeism among their students, LAUSD itself had a 40% chronic absentee rate among its students in the 2021-2022 school year, which is about 10% higher than the state average. Lingering effects from the pandemic are easy to blame, but the cause of continued absenteeism is a confluence of issues experts say has to do with transportation, finances, childcare, and of course student mental health. Going into the 2023 - 2024 school year, how are teachers, administrators and parents preparing for a year full of both news and old challenges? And how can access to the care needed to lower the trend in chronic absenteeism be spread widely among the thousands of students in LAUSD. Today on AirTalk, Mariana Dale , LAist senior reporter covering K-12 education joins Larry to talk about what she’s been seeing on the ground and Yolie Flores , president & CEO of Families In Schools , an LA based nonprofit focused on family engagement in schools. Have concerns about the new school year? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@LAist.com .

12 Bags Packed? Impact Of Pac-12 Football’s Woes & What It Means For The Future Of College Conferences & Broadcasting

The Pac-12, a college sports conference that’s been a fixture in California athletics, is starting to take a turn for the worse after losing most of its college football teams to power conferences like the Big 12 . Having been the longtime home for USC and UCLA athletics, its loss of the two teams led to broadcast deals not looking as good for the rest of its affiliated programs, with schools like the Universities of Arizona and Washington jumping ship. Now? A conference previously made up of 12 west coast sports programs now consists of four schools: Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State. So what’s next for college football with consolidation on the horizon? How much influence do broadcasters have on the outcomes?

Today on AirTalk, Larry hears how we got to this point with Nicole Auerbach , The Athletic reporter covering college football & basketball, and breaks down the economics behind conference consolidation with Babette Boliek , professor of law at Pepperdine University and former chief economist at the FCC.

Explaining The Proposals That Could Unlock Billions For CA's Housing Crisis And Why Some Advocates Are Weary

California bond proposals have the potential to unlock $35 billion that could go toward the state’s housing crisis. Voters have long said that housing and the homelessness crisis is the most pressing issue the state faces. They could soon decide to put record amounts of money toward the problems. There’s a $10 billion proposal that would replenish funds for some affordable housing programs. There’s a $4.68 billion proposal, which Gov. Gavin Newsom is firmly backing, which would expand how certain funding for mental health services could be used. A third regional proposal, which could be up to $20 billion, would fund affordable housing projects in counties surrounding San Francisco. Plus, there’s another effort to amend the state constitution and make borrowing easier. While each measure has its own complexities, some housing advocates worry the sheer amount of money on the table could turn voters off. Joining to explain the bond measure, their significance and reactions so far is Ben Christopher , reporter covering housing policy for CalMatters.

Two Years After Kabul’s Fall To The Taliban, How Are Afghans Doing At Home And Abroad?