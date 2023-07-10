LA Intersections May Soon Have Speeding-Cameras

Many states, California included, are responding to a surge in traffic deaths by implementing technologies that curb dangerous behavior. One of those technologies is coming to Los Angeles and five other California cities. The bill, AB 645, will allow automated cameras to measure vehicle speed and snap a photo of cars as they drive through traffic stops. While the Federal Highway Administration reports that speed cameras can reduce crashes by 54%, civil liberties organizations like the ACLU oppose the bill citing privacy issues. How do you feel about speeding cameras? Do you want to see them in your neighborhood? Call us at 866-893-7722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Joining us today on AirTalk is Joe Linton, editor of Streetsblog Los Angeles.

Why Is The Military Having Such A Hard Time Recruiting New Soldiers?

A recent piece in the Wall Street Journal by Ben Kesling highlights the myriad problems the military is facing in recruiting new soldiers. This year, the army will be about 15,000 new recruits short of its 65,000 goal. The Navy and Air Force are also expecting shortfalls, while the Marines and Space Force have met their targets. As Kesling notes, many from the most reliable source of new recruits–military families–are choosing another route due to a tight labor market and changing opinions about what a career in the military can offer. There’s also the problem of readiness: many hopefuls are rendered ineligible because of low test scores or physical fitness. How is the military attempting to tackle this problem? And, if recruitment goals are not met, what changes will the military have to make? Joining us to discuss are Ben Kesling , staff reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Captain Tyran Askew, executive officer for the U.S. army LA recruiting battalion.

Ozempic Inspired A New Batch Of Weight-Loss Drugs – How Well Do They Work?

As the demand for weight loss drugs continues to rise, those looking to shed pounds quickly now have a handful of new medications at their fingertips. Ozempic was the first sensation of its kind, entering the scene in February 2021 in a study that found people who take the drug lost 15% of their body weight. It was only a matter of time until a parade of other treatments came along. A recent addition to the lineup is an oral form of semaglutide, the generic name for Ozempic, and a new pill as well. Just how similar are these drugs to each other? And how effective are they?

Joining us today on AirTalk is Dr. Scott Kahan, director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness and on faculty at Johns Hopkins at the school of public health and Anne Peters , professor of medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine and Director of the USC Clinical Diabetes Programs

Is Rural America Really Struggling As Much As Some Say? This USC Professor’s New Book Suggests Small Towns Are Thriving

It’s a refrain oft-heard from talking heads in the news media -- Main Street in America is dying, jobs in small towns are dwindling so most residents are moving to cities and those that remain cling to drugs or far-right extremist views to cope with the change. But as USC’s Elizabeth Currid-Halkett writes in her new book “The Overlooked Americans,” rural America is actually thriving across the country’s heartland, and in some places, faring better than cities when it comes to factors like homeownership, median income and employment. Currid-Halkett argues that much of rural and urban America share similar values, and that many of the geographic or rural/urban boundaries we often use to separate ourselves are maybe not as stark as we might think.

Today on AirTalk, Professor Currid-Halkett joins Larry to talk about her new book, and some of the reasons why her research suggests that the rural-urban divide might not be as large as we’ve been led to believe.

