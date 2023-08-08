LA County Homelessness Lawsuit Now Heads To Trial Following Appellate Court Rejection

A federal appeals court has rejected L.A. County’s request to end a major homelessness lawsuit seeking more treatment beds for people struggling with mental illness and drug addiction. The ruling by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, issued Friday but not reported in the press until now, paves the way for the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights case to proceed for a scheduled November trial before federal Judge David O. Carter.

Today on AirTalk, we bring you up to speed on the lawsuit and the latest with Nick Gerda , LAist senior reporter covering unhoused communities.

With files from LAist, read Nick’s latest reporting on the lawsuit here .

Hot Labor Summer Just Got A Little Hotter As City Workers Plan One-Day Walkout

On Tuesday, more than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers are expected to walk off the job for a 24-hour strike. Hot labor summer is in full swing. SEIU Local 721, the union representing city workers — including sanitation workers and traffic officers — announced the action on Friday. Workers have taken to the streets to fight for better pay and improved work conditions across the country, including many in SoCal. While delivery truck drivers and UPS were able to clinch an agreement to narrowly avoid a work stoppage, impasse has settled over contract negotiations in other industries. And other labor unions are eyeing walkouts and strikes.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Gillian Morán Pérez , associate producer at LAist covering the labor strike this AM and Toby Higbie , director of the Institute for Research on Labor & Employment at UCLA.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here .

Remembering Director William Friedkin And His Iconic Films ‘The Exorcist’ And ‘The French Connection’

William Friedkin, the generation-defining director who brought a visceral realism to 1970s hits “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist” and was quickly anointed one of Hollywood’s top directors when he was only in his 30s, has died. He was 87. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press . Today, we listen back to Larry Mantle’s interview with Friedkin, following the release of his 2012 memoir “The Friedkin Connection: A Memoir.”

With files from the Associated Press

How A New Initiative Aims To Make It Easier To Access CA Public Records And Why It Matters

Last week , the California-based non-profit Consumer Watchdog proposed a new ballot initiative that’s meant to expand open records laws in the state. Through the policy— that would be up to voters to approve or disapprove— it would require legislators to disclose their lobbying events, require the preservation of records for at least 5 years, and also expand documents requests to include private contractors that do work explicitly on behalf of the public.

Today on AirTalk, we explain this proposed ballot initiative, contextualize its potential impacts and whether it’s likely to resonate with voters or not. Joining us is Alexei Koseff , state politics and government reporter at CalMatters.

How Are The Entertainment Industry Strikes Affecting Our Favorite K-Dramas?

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have massive implications for the entertainment industry here in the states, but what ripple effect are they having outside the country? In South Korea, a major exporter of content, there have been rumbles of discontent about actor pay, as well as concerns raised over punishing working hours. The explosion in South Korean content spearheaded by Netflix has certainly led to a lot of work, but when the industry produces a global hit like Squid Game, is the success trickling down? And, are streamers trying to plug the gaps in programming made by the strike with foreign content? Joining us to discuss is Lucas Shaw , ​​managing editor, media & entertainment at Bloomberg News and Kyung Hyun Kim , professor of East Asian studies at UC Irvine, he’s also author of the book “Hegemonic Mimicry: Korean Popular Culture of 21st Century.”

‘Stop, You’re Too Kind’: When Being Too Nice Backfires In Work And Life