Is Twitter A Lost Cause? We Discuss How Recent Decisions Might Impact The Platform’s Future

It's been a winding road for one of the most used social media platforms. An array of recent decisions have left some scratching their heads. For example, the ( seemingly temporary ) decision to prevent Substack writers from sharing tweets after the newsletter service announced a competitor platform called Notes . Beyond that, National Public Radio announced it's quitting Twitter after the platform owned by Elon Musk stamped NPR's account with labels the news organization says are intended to undermine its credibility. LAist, formerly known as KPCC, announced it would follow suit. The platform labeled NPR's main account last week as "state-affiliated media, " a term also used to identify media outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments, such as Russia and China. Twitter later changed the label to "government-funded media," but NPR says it's still misleading. Could this be the start of a mass exodus from the platform? What has been journalists' role in what we know of Twitter as today? With all the changes, what does it mean for the future of Twitter? Joining to discuss is David Folkenflik , media correspondent for NPR News, and Logan Molyneux , associate professor of journalism at Temple University where he researches digital media and mobile technology.

China made headlines in January after it saw its first population decline in decades, ending 2022 with 850,000 fewer people than in 2021. Sometime in April, India will overtake China as the most populous country on the planet. A shrinking population augurs poorly for China, as the number of elderly people exceeds the country's capacity to care for them. Last year, the Chinese government launched a plan to increase its national birth rates with efforts that included longer paternity leave, better childcare services, and tax deductions for families. But China isn't alone in its struggle to counteract an aging population and declining birth rates. South Korea now has the lowest fertility rate of any country, and 43 US states reported their lowest birthrate numbers in 2020. Although the United States surpassed its 2021 pandemic low, 2022 only saw a population increase of 0.4 percent , a rate worse than any other year in the last century. So what's driving these demographic shifts? And how are countries around the world attempting to revive sinking birthrates?

Joining guest host Austin Cross to answer these questions and more are assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, Yun Zhou , and Vice Chair of the Population Reference Bureau’s Board of Trustees and author of “8 Billion and Counting: How Sex, Death, and Migration Shape Our World” (W.W. Norton, 2022), Jennifer Sciubba .

Big changes are afoot at Disneyland and Disneyworld: Splash Mountain is getting a makeover. You might remember the ride for its final watery plunge, but many riders aren't aware of its fraught history. It's based on the 1946 Disney film, Song of the South, widely perceived to be a racist depiction of a Reconstruction-era plantation. Disney's done its best to keep the film in the vault–you can't find it on Disney+, for example–but Splash Mountain has been soaking park goers for decades. Until now. Disney is closing the ride at both parks to convert it into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on the film, The Princess and the Frog. So, why is Disney making this change now? Joining us to discuss is Dusty Sage , CEO of micechat.com , a site for Disney news and travel tips.

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell , Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Adapted by the non-fiction book of the same name, How to Blow Up A Pipeline is a new fictional film that tells the story of a disparate group of eco-terrorist’s call to action to save the world from the ongoing climate crisis by, you guessed it, blowing up a pipeline. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn speaks more about the movie with Daniel Goldhaber, director and co-writer of the film, and Ariela Barer, actor and co-writer of the film.

