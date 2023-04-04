In Historic First, Former President Trump Is Arraigned In Manhattan Today

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump , who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty. Merchan has ruled that TV cameras won’t be allowed in the courtroom. Trump, who was impeached twice by the U.S. House but was never convicted in the U.S. Senate, will become the first former president to face criminal charges. The nation’s 45th commander in chief will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service and may have his mug shot taken. Joining us today on AirTalk is Zoe Tillman , senior reporter at Bloomberg News covering the intersection of law and politics, Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor, and Meghan Blanco , criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor based in Laguna Niguel.

Do You Let Your Kids Go To Sleepovers? How A Formative ‘Right Of Passage’ Can Also Be A Point Of Contention

For many, sleepovers hold a special place in their heart. From sleeping over at a best friend’s house on the weekend to attending that birthday slumber party and staying up all night watching movies, sleepovers can be a big part of one’s coming of age story. But sleepovers have seemingly become a growing point of contention between some parents. There are a number of reasons a parent might say no to a sleepover, including concerns about safety or bullying, what the kid might be snacking on or watching on tv, differing political beliefs in the household, or even cultural discrepancies. A lot of childhood psychology experts argue kids need these opportunities for independence and taking social risks. Are sleepovers one of the best ways to do that? Joining to discuss is Phyllis Fagell , a k-8 school counselor and licensed clinical professional counselor based in Washington D.C. and author of the forthcoming book “ Middle School Superpowers: Raising Resilient Tweens in Turbulent Times ” Hachette Go (August, 2023). We also want to hear from you! Do you let your kids have sleepovers? Why or why not? What are your memories of sleepovers and how have they helped shape who you are, for better or worse? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

NASA Announces Four Astronauts To Head To Moon, Including A SoCal Native

NASA on Monday named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year, including the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission. The first moon crew in 50 years — three Americans and one Canadian — was introduced during a ceremony in Houston, home to the nation’s astronauts as well as Mission Control. “This is humanity’s crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Victor Glover , Pilot of NASA’s Artemis II mission and a Naval Aviator.

The Story Of First Lady Edith Wilson, America’s ‘First Female President’

In late September of 1919, then-president Woodrow Wilson cut short a 22-day, 8,000 mile cross-country tour aimed at gathering support for the U.S. to join the League of Nations to return to the White House to attend to his deteriorating health. Not long after, he suffered a debilitating stroke that severely affected his communication and cognitive abilities, leaving him paralyzed on his left side. In an effort to protect her husband’s reputation, and his office, First Lady Edith Wilson began to effectively run the country from the bedside. She pulled strings to ensure that his cabinet, members of Congress, and even the vice president were kept at arm's length about the severity of the president’s condition, all while maintaining the image that her husband was still making all the decisions. And while, by 1920, the severity of the president’s condition was publicly known, the story of her unofficial time as the effective commander-in-chief is, as University of Virginia Presidential Historian and frequent AirTalk guest Barbara Perry writes in her review of the new book “ Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson ,” “as riveting as it is improbable.”