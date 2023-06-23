How The Titan Submersible Took Over The News Cycle

For days, it was the big story: would rescuers be able to recover the submersible lost near the wreckage of the Titanic? The story was, in a sense, irresistible–five rich people lost at sea near the world’s most famous shipwreck. At the same time, other stories got lost in the crush of coverage, including another maritime disaster. In Greece, over eighty migrants lost their lives and hundreds are still missing after their boat capsized. Why did one story receive more coverage than the other? Why was the submersible covered so breathlessly, including countdown clocks of oxygen remaining onboard? And what does all this say about the media? Joining us to answer these questions are David Folkenflik , NPR media correspondent and Christina Bellantoni , Professor of Professional Practice and Director of USC Annenberg’s Media Center.

The Growing Industry Of Adventure Tourism Comes With Risks And Rewards

Extreme tourism, also known as luxury or adventure tourism, is a growing industry now getting national attention and scrutiny following the disappearance of the Titan submersible. The vessel and the five passengers aboard went missing during a voyage below the sea to the Titanic shipwreck. Rescue authorities found debris of the submersible Thursday and said the evidence pointed to a “catastrophic implosion.” Submersible excursions aren’t that common, according to experts, and many questions remain about regulations involved in this recent tragedy. But opportunities for thrilling adventures and luxury experiences continue to grow, especially post pandemic, experts say.

Joining to discuss is Allison Pohle , travel reporter for the Wall Street Journal; her story is " The Booming Business of Trying to Reach the Ends of the Earth ," and Ralph Iantosca , certified travel adviser and owner of The Expeditionist, a travel company based in Dallas.

With The American Workplace At A Crossroads, A New Book Seeks To Help Workers Plot A Course To A Meaningful Job

“Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” Or so the saying goes, right?

Finding meaning or reward in our day-to-day jobs that truly makes us love our work can be easier said than done. For many of our parents’ and grandparents’ generations, the knowledge that you were working hard to provide for your family and yourself was enough. But younger generations like millennials and plurals (aka Gen Z) long for more than just a paycheck and the satisfaction of a hard day’s work. These feelings were likely only compounded for those generations when the coronavirus pandemic hit -- remote work became the norm and people were stuck at home for long periods of time, left to ponder the brevity of life and ask themselves existential questions about whether they’re making the most of their brief time on this Earth if they’re toiling away at a job that means little more than a paycheck. And even since the return of in-person work, we’ve seen the so-called “Great Resignation” and become familiar with the term “quiet quitting” as more and more people become empowered to push their employers to value them more. So, as more American workers reassess their value and pursue happiness in their work, how can you ensure you actually find something that will make you happy, if you’re one of those people?

Author Bruce Feiler’s new book “ The Search: Finding Meaningful Work in a Post-Career World ” aims to provide a guide for those looking for meaningful work in their new opportunity. Today on AirTalk, Bruce joins host Austin Cross to talk about his new book, and share some of the advice readers will find inside on navigating their way to a happier, more fulfilling work life.

FilmWeek: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy,’ ‘After Sherman,’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Peter Rainer and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



The Beloved Video Store Vidiots Re-Opens In Eagle Rock