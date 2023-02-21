How A Supreme Court Case Could Make Drastic Changes To The Internet

The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet by shielding Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others.

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of an American college student killed in a terrorist attack in Paris can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits. The case is the court’s first look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, adopted early in the internet age, in 1996, to protect companies from being sued over information their users post online. Joining to discuss the implications is Caroline Hyde, co-anchor of Bloomberg Technology, which is a daily program that focuses on technology, innovation and the future of business and Alex Alben, professor of law teaching Internet Law, Media & Society at the UCLA School of Law and former tech executive. If you have questions about the case, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com.

With files from the Associated Press

We Found Love In A Hopeless Place –How Americans Are Faring On Dating Apps

While cuffing season is coming to an end, you don’t need to look far to still find love. It might just be at your fingertips, literally. With a plethora of online dating options out there, more people are meeting partners online than ever before. It is especially popular among young people. According to a recent Pew Research report, three out of ten adults say they either are using or have used a dating site or app and 20% of couples under the age of 30 have met online. However, that also means more potential for online scams and harassments. So, why are so many people still wanting to meet people online? And is it worth the risk? Joining us on Airtalk to discuss the latest research and the current state of modern dating is Colleen McClain, research associate at the Pew Research Center focusing on internet and technology research, and Liesel Sharabi, assistant professor of communications at ASU.

We also want to hear from you. Have you tried online dating or dating apps? Do you have online dating stories? Tell us what your experience was like. Call us at g 866-893-5722 or email us at ATcomments@laist.com

Governor Newsom Stirs Controversy With An Order That Changes Water Supply To Rivers

Weeks after powerful storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on California, state officials and environmental groups in the drought-ravaged state are grappling with what to do with all of that water.

State rules say when it rains and snows a lot in California, much of that water must stay in the rivers to act as a conveyor belt to carry tens of thousands of endangered baby salmon into the Pacific Ocean.

But this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked state regulators to temporarily change those rules. He says the drought has been so severe it would be foolish to let all of that water flow into the ocean and that there’s plenty of water for the state to take more than the rules allow while still protecting threatened fish species. Environmental groups say pulling that much water out of the rivers would be a death sentence for the salmon and other threatened fish species that depend on strong, cool flows in the rivers to survive. They’re furious with Newsom, whom they view as a hypocrite for touting himself as a champion of the environment while disregarding the laws designed to protect it.

Joining us today on Airtalk to discuss the delta water restrictions is Doug Obegi, senior attorney at Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Jennifer Pierre, General Manager for the State Water Contractors (SWC) – a statewide, non-profit association of the public water agencies that contract with the Department of Water Resources

With files from the Associated Press

Proud Of The Neighborhood You Live In? Spread The Love And Tell Us What Makes Your Part Of Town So Special

Sometimes passing by your favorite local park or picking up the aroma of your favorite café can make you feel like you’re living in the happiest little corner of the world. Just seeing a familiar landmark reminding you why it feels so good to live where you do can make all the stress of a terrible day melt away. Often there’s no other place like your neighborhood because you’ve taken the time to explore the great sights, sounds, people and cuisine that make your investment as a resident really count. But why keep it all to yourself?

Today on AirTalk, we’re bringing back our monthly segment, Neighborhood Love, to take some time to share treasured places and memories of wherever it is you live. Want to tell us all about your town? We want to hear all about your neighborhoods. What makes it unique and like no other place you’ve ever been. What can you share about your place that makes you say “well, you’ll just have to see for yourself.” Let us know now! By calling 866-893-5722 or email us at ATcomments@laist.com.